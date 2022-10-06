Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter until the end of the month to close their deal

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says he’s ‘spoken’ to Kanye West about his anti-Semitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting anti-Semitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing anti-Semitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
A parents' lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers
Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits, brought by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical on the company's website and later used it to take their own lives. The parents of 16-year-old Kristine Jónsson of Ohio and the parents of 17-year-old...
Anna Sorokin, a swindler who inspired a Netflix series, is freed but faces deportation
NEW YORK — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. "Anna now...
Ye takes to Twitter after Instagram restricts his account following antisemitic posts
Instagram has restricted the account of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Meta, which owns Instagram, also told NPR it removed content that violated policies. It didn't specify which posts were responsible for the restrictions. Ye responded to the restrictions with a now deleted tweet, writing:. I'm a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
Bank of England widens emergency bond buying as it battles disfunctional markets – business live
BoE warns that gilt market chaos poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”, as it starts buying inflation-linked bonds
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0