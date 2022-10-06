Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ray J Posts Concerning Messages, Suicidal Thoughts While Up On Ledge
Ray J uploaded a slew of worrying posts to his social media Thursday night ... ones where he heavily contemplated taking his own life, and causing serious alarm. Fans briefly saw his concerning messages on his Instagram page ... with video of what looks to be him sitting high above the ground.
93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Going Through Major Health Issues
Fans have not seen Barbara Walters in public since 2016, adding to concerns about her health. The 93-year-old is reportedly experiencing some major health issues. Barbara retired from The View in 2014, after serving on the panel since 1997. In the years leading up to her retirement, Barbara experienced a...
Essence
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
GMA’s Sam Champion shuts down Robin Roberts’ request and walks off set as he juggles weatherman job & DWTS gig
GOOD Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion has shut down his co-host Robin Roberts' request for a specific dance. He walked off the set as he told her that he can barely move around the space. On Monday's show, Robin talked about a tennis player that was set to join them...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Hayden Panettiere says her 7-year-old daughter was asking to call other women 'mommy' as a 'trauma response' to being separated from her
Hayden Panettiere's daughter has lived with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, in Europe since 2018. The actor revealed this wasn't "fully" her decision.
msn.com
Pierce Brosnan Cuddles Wife Keely Shaye Smith in Birthday Instagram: "So Many Years of Love"
Pierce Brosnan wished his wife of over two decades, Keely Shaye Smith, a happy birthday with a sweet (and tropical!) Instagram post on Sept. 26. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," the 69-year-old actor wrote. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!"
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home
It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
Wendy Williams IN REHAB: Troubled Talk Show Host Seeking Treatment For 'Overall Health' After Reports Of Alcohol Dependency
Wendy Williams is seeking help. The embattled television personality has entered rehab, months after losing her talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned. Wendy, 58, recently checked into a "wellness facility" to "manage her overall health issues," her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, confirmed on Wednesday. She did not mention anything about Wendy's rumored alcohol dependency issues. "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,'" Zanotti explained.Wendy's rehab team includes "some of the best doctors in the world," her publicist told...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares a Rare Photo of Husband Brian Hallisay — With a Halloween Twist: ‘Fell in Love All Over Again’
He’s never looked better. Jennifer Love Hewitt gave a rare glimpse into her marriage with husband Brian Hallisay — with a spooky Halloween twist. “[I] just fell in love all over again. 🎃🧡🎃,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of Hallisay, 43, in the kitchen with his face conveniently covered by a jack-o-lantern hanging from the ceiling. Hewitt has shared several photos of her Halloween decorations on social media over the past week, including a slideshow of the pumpkins she made in honor of each member of her family on Sunday, October 2.
survivornet.com
‘I Was At Death’s Door:’ Oscar-Winner Jeff Bridges, 72, Says He’s Grateful To Be Alive After Fighting Cancer And COVID Together
Actor Jeff Bridges, 72, was fighting cancer and COVID in 2021, but he never informed the public as to how close he actually was to death, until now. The Oscar-winning star opened up exclusively to E! News this week to share more of his distressing health battle. Bridges announced in...
Tamera Mowry-Hausley Shares How the Haters Made Her Marriage Stronger Than Ever
Watch: Tamera Mowry Supports Sister Tia Amid Divorce. Nothing could have fully prepared Tamera Mowry-Housley for quite how real her seven-year talk show stint would get. "It was very terrifying," she confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. Outside of question-and-answer-style speaking engagements at schools and churches, the actress had spent the whole of her three-decade career saying other peoples' words. So claiming a seat on The Real in 2013 and "talking on personal issues and issues that people are going through," she said, "talking about suicide, talking about relationships—that was very daunting for me."
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Kanye West Shares the Advice He Gave Daughter North West
Watch: Kanye West's Tucker Carlson Interview: Biggest Moments. During his recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Kanye West shared some life advice he gave daughter North West, 9, the eldest of his and ex Kim Kardashian's four children. The rap artist recalled how he helped her improve her basketball...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Former Figure Skater Bridget Namiotka Dies At Age 32
The medal-winning athlete had previously accused her former skating partner of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.
