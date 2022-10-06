Read full article on original website
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers
About 3000 PSO customers are without power in the Dewey and NE Bartlesville area. Estimated Restoration 10:30am. MAP http://outagemap.psoklahoma.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html.
Dancing With The Bartlesville Stars Breaks Record
The costumes were glittery, the choreography was varied, and the music was inspiring as eight couples took to the dance floor set up at the Bartlesville Civic Center for the Dancing With the Bartlesville Stars fundraiser held for the seventh year by Paths of Independence. John Kane, Jr. acted as...
5-6-7-8: Time for Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars
In just a few hours, Bartlesville's Dancing With the Stars will lace up their dancing shoes and take the stage at the Bartlesville Community Center for the annual fundraiser for Paths of Independence. Eight couples -- made up each of one amateur dancer and one professional -- are representing a variety of companies and organizations in the city.
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
Washington County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled
The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day. At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.
PFA Calls Special Meeting for Oct 12, 2022
The Washington County Public Facilities Authority is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:15 pm in the basement meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex, 400 South Johnstone Avenue. On the agenda is the discussion of the resignation of Michael Girori, trustee, and the oaths of...
Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
Active Shooter Training in Ramona Features Female Officer
According to statistics gathered by women's groups, women are uncomfortable with intense safety training exercises in general, and with those led by men in particular. The reasons are varied but the reality is that these women's fears are keeping them from obtaining the necessary training they need to protect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
BPD: Watch Out for Drugs Made to Look Like Candy
With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends. A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the...
