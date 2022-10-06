5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Spooky Scoops at Humphry Slocombe, Le Marais Debuts a Second Crêperie and More Seasonal Treats

Read full article on original website
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVE
Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
allthatsinteresting.com
A Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Just Opened In San Francisco — Featuring A $75 Tasting Menu
Dogue, which opened in San Francisco's Mission District, features food items like hand-cut filet mignon tartare and poached quail eggs. On September 25, a new luxury cafe named Dogue opened in San Francisco. But its bespoke food items are exclusively for dogs. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Dogue...
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
SFist
Italian American Heritage Parade Returns to North Beach Sunday for Its 154th Year
It’s Fernet-Branca shots, Peronis, and parade floats all around on Sunday, as the “oldest continuously running Italian heritage parade” in America returns to North Beach, amid another weekend chock-full of activities. Unless you’ve been living under a pair of noise-canceling headphones the last 24 hours, you know...
Eater
A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails
It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
climaterwc.com
Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend
The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
meetingstoday.com
Ritz Half Moon Bay Chef Applies International Techniques to the Local Bounty
Resorts don’t get much more magical and mystical than the San Francisco Bay Area’s The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, dramatically perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific with verdant hills and meandering fog punctuating the heady atmosphere. But for all its scenic beauty, the region and resort also...
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
The Blue Angels cancel Sunday air show due to weather conditions
The Blue Angels cancelled its air show on Sunday due to the foggy weather conditions, but they want to thank San Francisco for their hospitality. Sad you missed Sunday's show? Don't fret! We have a look back at the "best of" from this weekend's show.
NBC Los Angeles
Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas
In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
Eater
Andytown Coffee Is Opening in the Richmond District With It’s-It Affogato
If all the stars align, a new Andytown Coffee location will open at 800 Great Highway by early November. The owner and co-founder of the Outer Sunset coffee business, Lauren Crabbe, says their fifth location — and first in the Richmond District — will be an ode to the historic Playland at the Beach. The old amusement park was housed at the westernmost edge of Golden Gate Park, right where the new shop will take up residence. Importantly, the park was the birthplace of San Francisco’s major contribution to frozen treats, the It’s-It, and Crabbe says Andytown will be paying homage to that dessert in a big way: an It’s-It affogato. “It’s basically the best thing ever,” Crabbe says.
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco
(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
sfstandard.com
Love, in All its Shapes and Colors, Is the Unifying Theme at Día de los Muertos Art Exhibition
How can love be passed through the generations? That’s one question that SOMArts explores in its 2022 exhibition of works about or inspired by Día de los Muertos, To Love and Be Loved in Return. The show, which opens on Friday, Oct. 7, is the first public unveiling of the annual Day of the Dead gallery show since 2019.
sftimes.com
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco
Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
San Francisco bar Parkside Tavern closed. Former employee to reopen it under a new name.
The new owners, a husband-and-wife team, met at the bar.
sfstandard.com
Nightmares
Is there a better salve for insomnia than a good book? Screens give you jitters. Pages soothe you. Yet the newest bookstore in the Mission, Medicine for Nightmares, speaks to calamities much larger than sleeplessness. “The store is named for the nightmare we’re living in,” said co-owner Tân Khánh Cao,...
7x7.com
20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)
Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
