5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Spooky Scoops at Humphry Slocombe, Le Marais Debuts a Second Crêperie and More Seasonal Treats

It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO