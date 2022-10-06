ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: Spooky Scoops at Humphry Slocombe, Le Marais Debuts a Second Crêperie and More Seasonal Treats

By Sarah Holtz
sfstandard.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

A New Chinatown Lounge Is Reviving the Historic Cathay House With Baijiu and Smoked Cocktails

It was a “happy accident” that landed Derrick Li behind the stick at spots such as Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and Sushi Sato (where he’s now bar director) over the years. He was a graphic designer back in China, but when he immigrated to San Francisco, he was just looking for an opportunity in the new city. He went to Chinatown to take classes offered to newcomers to the states, and what he first thought would be a place to learn about becoming a server, instead turned out to be a 10-week bartending school, he says. But the new skills stuck, and Li enjoyed mixing and pairing flavors together. He even found similarities to his former job. “That reflects the creativity about everything,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
City
Standard, CA
climaterwc.com

Art, wine and other delights coming to downtown San Carlos this weekend

The San Carlos Art & Wine Faire will return to downtown San Carlos this weekend, Oct. 8-9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at San Carlos Avenue and Laurel Street. The 30th incarnation of the faire will feature 150 artists, beer and wine, food selections and entertainment spanning three stages. A Family Fun Zone will get the party started for the littles from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with singalongs, magic, puppets and more.
SAN CARLOS, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
NBC Los Angeles

Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas

In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Andytown Coffee Is Opening in the Richmond District With It’s-It Affogato

If all the stars align, a new Andytown Coffee location will open at 800 Great Highway by early November. The owner and co-founder of the Outer Sunset coffee business, Lauren Crabbe, says their fifth location — and first in the Richmond District — will be an ode to the historic Playland at the Beach. The old amusement park was housed at the westernmost edge of Golden Gate Park, right where the new shop will take up residence. Importantly, the park was the birthplace of San Francisco’s major contribution to frozen treats, the It’s-It, and Crabbe says Andytown will be paying homage to that dessert in a big way: an It’s-It affogato. “It’s basically the best thing ever,” Crabbe says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily Scoop

The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco

(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftimes.com

The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco

There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Wine#Wine Shop#Wine Bar#Cr Pe#Bistro#Food Drink#Pie Society#Bee Positive#Japanese#Fuku Ramen
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Nightmares

Is there a better salve for insomnia than a good book? Screens give you jitters. Pages soothe you. Yet the newest bookstore in the Mission, Medicine for Nightmares, speaks to calamities much larger than sleeplessness. “The store is named for the nightmare we’re living in,” said co-owner Tân Khánh Cao,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
7x7.com

20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)

Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
OAKLAND, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy