Beyond 'Monster': Five Bone-Chilling Jeffrey Dahmer Books, Podcasts & Documentaries To Enjoy This Spooky Season

milwaukee PD,netflix

It’s the real-life scary story that’s captured the nation yet again: The chilling case surrounding serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer .

Between the years of 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 people in a series of particularly brutal murders. He was ultimately caught and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison before he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

EVAN PETERS SLATED TO PLAY SERIAL KILLER JEFFREY DAHMER IN UPCOMING RYAN MURPHY NETFLIX SERIES 'MONSTER'

Though Dahmer’s story has been recounted in several mediums in the decades since his 1991 arrest, this tale of serial killer terror has found itself in the spotlight yet again as Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has smashed streaming records.

Viewed by at least 56 million households since its September 21 premiere, the series has gone on to earn the superlative of the streaming giant’s ninth-most-watched English-language series of all time, according to Variety , a testament to the true spectacle of this case.

If you still can’t get enough of this terrifying tale following your first, second, third, or even 12th rewatch, here are five more biographies, podcasts, movies and more to help you get your Dahmer fix.

netlfix

milwaukee PD

The Shrine of Jeffrey Dahmer by Brian Masters

Penned prior to Dahmer’s death in 1994, The Shrine of Jeffrey Dahmer offers a deep, in-depth look into the mind of one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers, questioning what, exactly, constitutes the psychology of a murderer . Dubbed “unputdownable” by the late, famed thriller writer Patricia Highsmith , this book is a must-read for any fan of Monster .

Amazon

The Shrine of Jeffrey Dahmer retails for $19.53 at amazon.com .

A Father’s Story by Lionel Dahmer

Written by Jeffrey’s father, Lionel Dahmer , A Father’s Story is exactly as its title implies — the harrowing tale of a dad who endured a "thousand different reactions" upon realizing his son was a killer. Emotional and reflective, this book offers an incredibly unique — and heartbreakingly close — look into this terrifying case.

Amazon

A Father’s Story retails for $17.99 at amazon.com .

The "Morbid" Podcast’s Three-Part Jeffrey Dahmer Series

In 2019, famed true crime/comedy podcast "Morbid" tackled the Dahmer story in an engaging three-part series that covers everything from the killer’s younger years to his “descent into murderous madness,” per the podcast’s description, and finally, the series of events that led to his capture. Hosted by an unlikely duo of an autopsy technician and a hair stylist, these fascinating guides offer unique new perspectives — and occasionally, a splash of humor — while recounting one of America’s most …. "Morbid" fascinations.

Spotify

Morbid’s Jeffery Dahmer episodes — 100, 102, and 104 — are available to stream on Spotify .

My Friend Dahmer

Ever wonder what Dahmer was like in high school? Look no further than the 2017 biopic, My Friend Dahmer . Starring Ross Lynch as the titular murderer, this movie provides a very accurate view of the future killer’s teen years — including some of his early obsessions. Visceral and engaging, this film was even dubbed “a disturbingly effective portrait of a future killer” by Vanity Fair ’s Richard Lawson .

Ibid Filmworks/Aperture Entertainment/Attic Light Films

My Friend Dahmer is available to watch on Peacock with subscriptions starting at $4.99.

Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders by Anne E. Schwartz

Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders offers a unique, new perspective on Dahmer’s case, centering around how Milwaukee Journal reporter Anne E. Schwartz broke this gruesome story thanks to a series of fateful tips. Providing an unparalleled look into both the investigation surrounding his crimes and the lasting legacy of this story, this book expertly and meticulously details the aftermath of Dahmer’s crimes well into the present day.

Amazon

Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders retails for $15.49 at amazon.com .