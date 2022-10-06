Prince Joachim's Children's Titles May Have Been Stripped Due To Rumors He's 'In Love' With Sister-In-Law

mega

Last week, Queen Margarethe II shocked the masses when she announced that son Prince Joachim of Denmark 's four children would be stripped of their Prince and Princess titles next year.

At the time, the monarch explained she wanted her grandchildren — Nikolai , 23, Felix , 20, Henrik , 13, and Athena , 10 — "to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

However, a new report claimed otherwise.

According to a Spanish publication, the real reason behind the diss could be that Joachim was once "deeply in love with his sister-in-law," Crown Princess Mary . While the allegations may seem out of left field, Prince Joachim has admitted his relationship with Mary and his older brother, Crown Prince Frederik , is "complicated."

Rumors of Joachim's affections for Mary began when he started dating now wife, Princess Marie , who not only has a similar name, but also bares a "striking physical resemblance" to his brother's spouse, the outlet noted.

Plus, a Swedish magazine previously published a photo that allegedly depicted the father-of-four trying to kiss Mary at a party.

"With obvious signs of drunkenness, it seems that the youngest son of Queen Margarethe tried to stamp his lips on his sister-in-law's mouth, that she got out of the way as she could and with an unperturbed smile, while [his wife] Marie witnessed the embarrassing moment," the story allegedly read.

Prince Joachim previously noted that his kids were "upset" and confused as to why they were suddenly being stripped of their titles .

"We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told a Danish newspaper. "They find themselves in a situation they do not understand. My kids don't know which leg to stand on. What they should believe. Why should their identity be removed? Why must they be punished in that way?"

The new allegations came from the Daily Mail , who obtained the original story from Vanitatis Elconfidencial .