ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Joachim's Children's Titles May Have Been Stripped Due To Rumors He's 'In Love' With Sister-In-Law

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiEzC_0iPCEJG500
mega

Last week, Queen Margarethe II shocked the masses when she announced that son Prince Joachim of Denmark 's four children would be stripped of their Prince and Princess titles next year.

At the time, the monarch explained she wanted her grandchildren — Nikolai , 23, Felix , 20, Henrik , 13, and Athena , 10 — "to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies."

However, a new report claimed otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoYYK_0iPCEJG500
mega

According to a Spanish publication, the real reason behind the diss could be that Joachim was once "deeply in love with his sister-in-law," Crown Princess Mary . While the allegations may seem out of left field, Prince Joachim has admitted his relationship with Mary and his older brother, Crown Prince Frederik , is "complicated."

Rumors of Joachim's affections for Mary began when he started dating now wife, Princess Marie , who not only has a similar name, but also bares a "striking physical resemblance" to his brother's spouse, the outlet noted.

Plus, a Swedish magazine previously published a photo that allegedly depicted the father-of-four trying to kiss Mary at a party.

PRINCE HARRY IS REPORTEDLY 'MISERABLE' IN AMERICA, REGRETS LEAVING HIS FAMILY BEHIND

"With obvious signs of drunkenness, it seems that the youngest son of Queen Margarethe tried to stamp his lips on his sister-in-law's mouth, that she got out of the way as she could and with an unperturbed smile, while [his wife] Marie witnessed the embarrassing moment," the story allegedly read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfaKw_0iPCEJG500
Mary and Frederik mega

Prince Joachim previously noted that his kids were "upset" and confused as to why they were suddenly being stripped of their titles .

"We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that," he told a Danish newspaper. "They find themselves in a situation they do not understand. My kids don't know which leg to stand on. What they should believe. Why should their identity be removed? Why must they be punished in that way?"

The new allegations came from the Daily Mail , who obtained the original story from Vanitatis Elconfidencial .

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive

Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family

Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside. “I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Crown Prince#Children S Titles#Athena#The Royal House#Spanish#Swedish
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Claims Meghan Markle Bombshell Interview Wasn't Her Original Plan

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey took place, the talk show host is opening up about how the sitdown came to be. According to Winfrey, she did not set out to do a "bombshell interview" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The TV legend spoke to her good friend Gayle King about the subject while at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her Sidney Poitier documentary, per Entertainment Tonight.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

135K+
Followers
4K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy