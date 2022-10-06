Holly Springs launches community branding project

Holly Springs City Hall’s rebranding process, developed and led by a team from CVIOG, hinges on public participation, which includes an online survey and public input meetings. Ethan Johnson

The city of Holly Springs announced Thursday a partnership with The University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government to undergo a community rebranding over the next several months.

The rebranding process, developed and led by a team from CVIOG, hinges on public participation, which includes an online survey and public input meetings.

“Engaging Holly Springs residents, business owners, visitors, and community partners is key,” said Erin Honea, communications and external affairs director for Holly Springs and chair of the rebranding steering committee. “It is important to our elected officials and staff that the city’s brand be authentic, representing those that have lived in, worked in, and visited our community for many years, as well as all the new families and businesses that have decided to make Holly Springs their home. At the conclusion of this process, the city’s goal is to use the new brand as a powerful tool to enhance economic development and local identity, promote business and investment, and increase community pride.”

The three-phase rebranding process, which is designed to be completed in nine to 12 months, includes analysis, design and brand launch. The analysis phase will include public input meetings and an online survey. The website launched Thursday. Additionally, the team will inventory the city’s assets, perform thorough demographic research and study the city’s surrounding competition.

During phase two, design, CVIOG staff will take the information gathered during phase one and present design options to the steering committee, including logos, a tagline, and various graphic elements to complete the branding suite.

During phase three, brand launch, the CVIOG team and Holly Springs will reveal the brand that celebrates the city’s collective past but will also grow with the city through its next stages of life. Over the months following the launch, the public will begin to see the rollout of the new brand on the city website, on city signage, in local ads, and even on some special Holly Springs merch.

“This is a really exciting time in Holly Springs’ history, and we hope that residents, business owners, community partners, as well as neighbors outside of the city will take the online survey and sign up to participate in a public input meeting so that the brand is a true reflection of the people that make Holly Springs a great place for families and businesses.” Honea said.

Steering committee members include Holly Springs Councilwoman Dee Phillips, Holly Springs Downtown Development Authority Chair and Owner of Holly Springs Chiropractic Ollie Evans, DDA member and Owner of The Gathering Board Andrea Johnston, DDA member and city resident Scott Owen, Owner of Safewise Electric Maggie Grayeski, city residents Shannon Andrews and Tray Herndon, Workforce and Communications Manager for the Cherokee Office of Economic Development Shawna Mercer, Vice President of Membership for the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce Nichole Parks and Chief Communications Officer for the Cherokee County School District Barbara Jacoby.

The University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government began offering Community Branding services in September 2018 to meet the rising demands of client communities statewide who were asking for branding and design assistance.

Public input meetings will take place at the Holly Springs Train Depot, the Holly Springs Public Safety Building and via Zoom on Oct. 17 and 18.

For more information, visit www.brandhollysprings.com.