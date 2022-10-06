Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
10 out of 10 forecast on 10/10
Breezy conditions tonight will make our overnight lows of upper 40s and low 50s feel more like the mid to low 40s. Wind speeds will vary from 15-25 mph with gusts between 25-35 mph mainly in the east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys while reaching some parts of the Columbia Basin.
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire smoke affecting air quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
nbcrightnow.com
Small number of acres burned in Washington, but fire season isn't over yet
WASHINGTON STATE - Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced that Washington had the smallest number of acres burned in its recent history this fire season. While fire season isn't over yet, the Department of Natural Resources said it wasn't an early call. So far, 140,000 acres have burned this...
nbcrightnow.com
The cost of hay is increasing locally affecting crop harvest prices
Inflation is affecting everyone, whether it be at the pump or the grocery stores. Local farmers are having the same problems but it's not just about labor and shipping. Middleton Farmers co-owner Scott Middleton says "It's not only just in labor, but we have fuel prices and labor prices are higher and also fertilizer and so it's kind of a difficult situation in Washington state as we're getting hit by those three big ones."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash
MALTBY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. On March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee east on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities walk to help end Alzheimers in Kennewick helps raise money and awareness for a cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Columbia Park had a lot more than just the usual activities over the weekend. The community came together at the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's Event. The event had a goal of raising money to help those directly affected. The goal, $160,000. The goal is to come together and donate to find a solutions.
nbcrightnow.com
Politicians honor Indigenous Peoples' Day
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Nationally recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day is Monday, October, 10, this year and some local and national politicians are making statements in honor of the day. Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted: "In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day, I want to thank all of Washington's tribes for the collaboration and...
nbcrightnow.com
Over 40 FBI agents involved in search for Quinton Simon, missing Georgia toddler
More than 40 FBI agents and personnel are on the ground in Georgia assisting in the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since last week, according to police. The toddler was reported missing Wednesday morning from his home in an unincorporated part of Chatham County near Savannah.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Slain soldier Vanessa Guillén has highway renamed in her honor
The disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army specialist stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 shook the nation and led to widescale changes in how the military protects victims of sexual violence. On Saturday, a state highway in her hometown, Houston, will be named after the...
nbcrightnow.com
Indigenous Peoples' Day in the PNW
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation federally recognizing October 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Tribal histories have kept Washington alive. In the area, you can visit and research the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation or their accompanying historical sites and museums.
nbcrightnow.com
AG Ferguson: millions in WA may have unintentionally been enrolled in subscriptions
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The results of a consumer survey released today by Attorney General Bob Ferguson reveal that millions of Washingtonian's may have unintentionally been enrolled in subscription services. According to the online survey commissioned by the Attorney General's Office, 59% of Washingtonians may have been enrolled in a subscription plan...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash
Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.
Comments / 0