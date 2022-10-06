Read full article on original website
Related
In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. Each year, New Mexico State […]
kunm.org
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor's race
With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor. The...
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
RELATED PEOPLE
pinonpost.com
MLG refuses to answer Hobbs newspaper’s candidate questionnaire
In her latest snub to the conservative city of Hobbs in Lea County, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham flatly refused to answer a simple candidate questionnaire from the newspaper, the Hobbs News-Sun. The questionnaire had relevant inquiries about the oil-rich part of the state, specifically if the candidate would support...
bernco.gov
In-Person Absentee Voting and Same Day Registration Begin for New Mexico General Election
Bernalillo County – Clerk Linda Stover announces the start of in-person absentee voting and same-day registration for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The Clerk’s Annex, located at 1500 Lomas NW, will be open for in-person absentee voting and same-day registration Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 11 through Oct. 21, 2022. Additional locations will be available for early voting and the continuation of same-day registration from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, 2022.
Daily Lobo
UNM Students react to upcoming gubernatorial election
With governor elections coming up on Nov. 8, students at the University of New Mexico are preparing to make their voices heard by exercising their right to vote. To many students on both sides of the aisle, this election is crucial in determining the future of the state. As of...
krwg.org
AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
Nothing compares to a steak that is prepared properly and served in a nice ambiance, with your friends and family members by your side. If you too love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in New Mexico that you should visit because they are known to serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away
Researchers say the Spanish language spoken by many New Mexicans, their family members and ancestors is starting to disappear.
House hunting? What $300,000 will get you in highest- and lowest-priced states
House hunting? Depending on where you live, your options are going to look very different.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws
The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
searchlightnm.org
These Foster Kids Need Mental Health Care. New Mexico Is Putting Them in Homeless Shelters.
Content warning: This story contains descriptions of mental illness and self-harm. If you or someone you know needs help, here are a few resources:. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988. Text the Crisis Text Line from anywhere in the U.S. to reach a crisis counselor: 741741. This article was...
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
searchlightnm.org
New Mexico Struggles to Follow Through on Promises to Reform Child Welfare System
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Searchlight New Mexico. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Four years ago, kids in New Mexico’s child welfare system were in a dire situation. Kids were being...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Cannabis Sales Remain Steady In September
SANTA FE—The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department on Friday announced that during the month of September, licensed retailers around the state sold over $39 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined. In September, adult-use cannabis sales topped moe than $24 million. The state’s population centers...
Kearney Hub
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Mexico residents to claim $400 direct one-time payments is today
The deadline for low-income households in New Mexico to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400 is today. The stimulus check, being administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. today through the YES New Mexico website. The fourth check is intended for low-income households, according to the state.
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
railfan.com
Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
Comments / 1