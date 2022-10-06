ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

KRQE News 13

In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. Each year, New Mexico State […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Person
Yvette Herrell
pinonpost.com

MLG refuses to answer Hobbs newspaper’s candidate questionnaire

In her latest snub to the conservative city of Hobbs in Lea County, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham flatly refused to answer a simple candidate questionnaire from the newspaper, the Hobbs News-Sun. The questionnaire had relevant inquiries about the oil-rich part of the state, specifically if the candidate would support...
HOBBS, NM
bernco.gov

In-Person Absentee Voting and Same Day Registration Begin for New Mexico General Election

Bernalillo County – Clerk Linda Stover announces the start of in-person absentee voting and same-day registration for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The Clerk’s Annex, located at 1500 Lomas NW, will be open for in-person absentee voting and same-day registration Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 11 through Oct. 21, 2022. Additional locations will be available for early voting and the continuation of same-day registration from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, 2022.
BERNALILLO, NM
Daily Lobo

UNM Students react to upcoming gubernatorial election

With governor elections coming up on Nov. 8, students at the University of New Mexico are preparing to make their voices heard by exercising their right to vote. To many students on both sides of the aisle, this election is crucial in determining the future of the state. As of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#New Mexico Legislature#Affordable Housing#Election Local#N Motel Blvd#N Main St
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws

The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
LABOR ISSUES
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
searchlightnm.org

New Mexico Struggles to Follow Through on Promises to Reform Child Welfare System

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Searchlight New Mexico. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Four years ago, kids in New Mexico’s child welfare system were in a dire situation. Kids were being...
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Cannabis Sales Remain Steady In September

SANTA FE—The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department on Friday announced that during the month of September, licensed retailers around the state sold over $39 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined. In September, adult-use cannabis sales topped moe than $24 million. The state’s population centers...
ECONOMY
Kearney Hub

US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for New Mexico residents to claim $400 direct one-time payments is today

The deadline for low-income households in New Mexico to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400 is today. The stimulus check, being administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. today through the YES New Mexico website. The fourth check is intended for low-income households, according to the state.
ECONOMY
railfan.com

Santa Fe Semaphores Slated for Replacement in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — If you want to see one of the last stretches of working semaphore signals in the United States, now is the time. More than two dozen former Santa Fe semaphore blades are expected to be replaced in northern New Mexico in the coming weeks on BNSF Railway’s Glorieta Subdivision and the State of New Mexico’s Albuquerque Subdivision.
