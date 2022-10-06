ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples

Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank

Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
TAMPA, FL
wflx.com

RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near

Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find. Port Orange residents Gary and Trish Erhard rode out the storm in their RV at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach. They returned home Saturday morning,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 9, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida gas prices unexpectedly jump 16 cents in a week: AAA

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's gas prices jumped 16 cents in just four days last week, marking the largest weekly increase since June. The sharp jump happened unexpectedly, just after prices had dropped to a record low for 2022 of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. "The jump at...
FLORIDA STATE

