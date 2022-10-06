Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
fox13news.com
First lady Casey DeSantis announces toy drive for Florida kids affected by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - As the Sunshine State continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's first lady is making sure the youngest victims don't get left behind. Casey DeSantis, who is spearheading the Florida Disaster Fund, announced on Monday a toy drive for children who lost their...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
wild941.com
Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank
Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
TIMELAPSE: Satellite video shows Hurricane Ian’s journey through Florida, U.S.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian's progress Friday.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
wflx.com
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near
Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find. Port Orange residents Gary and Trish Erhard rode out the storm in their RV at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach. They returned home Saturday morning,...
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: October 9, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
Florida Department Of Transportation Sued After Man Falls Five Feet Down Into Manhole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation has been sued over alleged negligence regarding the maintenance and repair of a manhole cover. Antonio Chris McHenry, 22 of St. Petersburg, filed suit against the Department on October 6 over a pedestrian accident that occurred
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
businessobserverfl.com
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was ‘the best big brother’
Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast.
fox13news.com
Florida gas prices unexpectedly jump 16 cents in a week: AAA
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's gas prices jumped 16 cents in just four days last week, marking the largest weekly increase since June. The sharp jump happened unexpectedly, just after prices had dropped to a record low for 2022 of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. "The jump at...
Texas Roofing Contractor Arrested In Florida Without State License
A Texas roofing contractor was arrested for conducting business in without a Florida license to operate in the state. At approximately 1:30 pm on Friday, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation
Man Stabbed During Domestic Violence Situation In Wilderness Lake Preserve Land O’ Lakes, Prompts Search
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A large police presence was in the Wilderness Lake Preserve subdivision in Land O’ Lakes after a report of domestic violence on Sunday. Preliminary information indicates an argument escalated between known parties and a male stabbed another male, according
