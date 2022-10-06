Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
Complex
Texas Pete Hot Sauce Faces Lawsuit Over Claims it’s Made in North Carolina
Texas Pete Hot Sauce is facing a lawsuit over alleged false advertising, Fox affiliate WGHP reports. Los Angeles resident Phillip White has filed a class-action lawsuit against Texas Pete’s producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging that the condiment is actually made in North Carolina. According to the...
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe What Was Left In the Garage?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On first look this abandoned property in Upstate New York doesn't look abandoned at all. Upon closer exploration it was clear nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind and i mean everything. Wait until you see what was sitting in the garage. Stunning discovery.
21 years after killing her 3-year-old daughter, Staten Island mom, 45, is released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Herrnkind, the young Stapleton mother who, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter in their home over two decades ago, is a free woman. Herrnkind, 45, was released from prison on Tuesday, after serving about 21 years of her 25-year sentence for...
Two Illegal Migrants Arrested In Florida Stealing From ‘Habitat For Humanity’ New Construction Home
Two illegal immigrants have been arrested after being caught stealing from a ‘Habitat For Humanity’ new home that was under construction. This comes during recovery from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday night, a Charlotte County resident called 911 regarding male subjects that were stealing equipment from
2 East Texans arrested for drug charges, 83 grams of meth seized
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested for drug charges on Monday and officials seized 83.6 grams of meth from an RV park. Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison were arrested in Shelbyville at an RV park after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation. […]
More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint
A 50-year-old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents allegedly found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer at the Highway 86 checkpoint. The man, a legal permanent resident, arrived at the immigration checkpoint in a white 2015 Freighliner Friday at around 2:05 a.m. The Border Patrol agent inspecting vehicles in the primary The post More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
Man sentenced to prison for transporting 406 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine hidden in wine
DETROIT — A Texas man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after he was caught last year trying to transport hundreds of pounds of drugs hidden in a shipment of wine. The Department of Justice said in a news release that Roque Carranza-Alvarado, formerly of...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
Northshore cops arrest DEA agent
St. Tammany Parish authorities today announced the arrest of a federal agent for allegedly hitting his spouse. “A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife,”
Stimulus update: Direct $487 payments being sent out from Wednesday for more than 1 million people
Over 1 million front-line workers in Minnesota are set to receive one-time payments of $487.45 beginning Wednesday.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
Video allegedly shows Alabama corrections officers beating inmate
An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
Missouri woman acquitted of killing daughter to be free soon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl’s corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to...
