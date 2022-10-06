Read full article on original website
Narcity
6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your bed. Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000. So if you've been searching high and low for a...
Narcity
7 Bilingual Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K
As we all know, Canada has two official languages – French and English – and that means there are always loads of jobs for bilingual people in Canada. Having the ability to speak both English and French can give you a major advantage in your job search, especially when applying for government or other Canada-wide jobs. It also means you're likely to be paid more money!
Narcity
The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Some Pay Up To $150K
If you're looking for your next career move, the answer could be right in front of you. There are a ton of City Of Calgary jobs that are available right now and some roles pay up to $150,000 a year. The City Of Calgary is hiring for a ton of...
9 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $30 Per Hour
The pandemic might have been the biggest impetus for people taking to remote work in droves, but many people have since realized the numerous benefits of this kind of work. A shorter commute, less...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
‘It’s just not worth it’: why employers still can’t get staff back to the office
Employees have grown to love the flexibility of remote working, and firms keen to keep their staff can do little about it, surveys find
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Narcity
Canada Is Changing Its Work Rules For International Students & They Can Earn So Much More Now
International students in Canada will soon be able to work more than 20 hours a week while studying in the country. As announced by immigration officer Sean Fraser in a news briefing on October 7, the cap on the number of hours international students are allowed to work will be temporarily lifted starting November 15 and will remain in place until the end of 2023.
Amazon to hire 150K for the holidays, how to get a job
Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. for full-time, seasonal and part-time jobs starting at $19 an hour for most roles and up to $22 for select shifts. Here’s how you can get one.
ZDNet
Managers can't agree on who to hire, and it's creating big problems at work
Managers and company executives have different opinions on the talent they need to hire to get the job done – and it's making the skills gap even worse. A UK survey comprising 5,000 knowledge workers, 750 hiring managers and 400 senior decision makers by consultancy AND Digital found that people at different levels of seniority within companies have "substantially different" ideas about what skills are most needed.
CNBC
Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'
More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
7 Best Side Gigs To Help With Rising Rent
With the cost of rent skyrocketing, more people are looking for additional ways to make ends meet. GOBankingRates recently surveyed renters to see what they are doing to combat the rising cost of...
Narcity
3 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World & Toronto Didn't Make The Cut
Is your city the best in Canada? A new ranking can help you find out. The best cities in the world were just revealed in Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, which capture the most-loved travel experiences of their readers across the globe. The awards, which are in...
