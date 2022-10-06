ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Bilingual Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K

As we all know, Canada has two official languages – French and English – and that means there are always loads of jobs for bilingual people in Canada. Having the ability to speak both English and French can give you a major advantage in your job search, especially when applying for government or other Canada-wide jobs. It also means you're likely to be paid more money!
Canada Is Changing Its Work Rules For International Students & They Can Earn So Much More Now

International students in Canada will soon be able to work more than 20 hours a week while studying in the country. As announced by immigration officer Sean Fraser in a news briefing on October 7, the cap on the number of hours international students are allowed to work will be temporarily lifted starting November 15 and will remain in place until the end of 2023.
Managers can't agree on who to hire, and it's creating big problems at work

Managers and company executives have different opinions on the talent they need to hire to get the job done – and it's making the skills gap even worse. A UK survey comprising 5,000 knowledge workers, 750 hiring managers and 400 senior decision makers by consultancy AND Digital found that people at different levels of seniority within companies have "substantially different" ideas about what skills are most needed.
Remote work could keep fueling high turnover: 'The map is open for job seekers'

More than 4 million people quit their jobs in August, marking the 15th straight month where as many people left their old jobs for something new. That's despite months of headlines indicating companies are easing up on hiring, rescinding offers and laying off workers to prepare for an economic downturn — one that's yet to materialize.
