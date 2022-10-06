ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
ACCIDENTS
BBC

War in Ukraine: Russia's forces are exhausted, says GCHQ head

Ukraine is turning the tide against "exhausted" Russian forces, the head of Britain's GCHQ intelligence agency will say in a speech on Tuesday. Despite the missile attacks on targets across Ukraine on Monday, Sir Jeremy Fleming will claim Moscow is running out of ammunition. He will say President Vladimir Putin's...
MILITARY
The Independent

Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil

The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts in a bid to prevent a “fire sale”.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Tories fear and loathe the NHS, but they know they have gone too far this time

This is what a collapsing NHS looks like. Each metric is worse than the last, every health professional I meet is stuck for words. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen in my career,” says Prof Martin Marshall, head of the Royal College of GPs council. The longtime editor of the Health Service Journal, Alastair McLellan says, “This is the worst – except for next year which will be even worse.”
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets

Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine
MILITARY
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Students 'begging' letting agents for flats

Hundreds of Scottish university students have been begging letting agents to accept their bids on flats amid a major accommodation crisis. One firm told the BBC it was being inundated on a daily basis with people crying, unable to find somewhere to live. Some students have been using hostels and...
HOUSING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Great Britain#European Union#Bbc News Ni#State
BBC

Ukraine war: 'Russian attack' on city claimed by Moscow kills 13

At least 13 people have been killed by Russian missile strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say. Dozens more were wounded, and several residential buildings destroyed. The city is under Ukrainian control, but it is part of a region that Russia says it annexed last month. Zaporizhzhia...
MILITARY
BBC

No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says

There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy