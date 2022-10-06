Mehmet Oz (Republican) vs. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Democrat) Incumbent: Republican Pat Toomey (retiring) The most consistent thing about CNN's rankings, dating back to 2021, has been Pennsylvania's spot in first place. But the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey has tightened since the primaries in May, when Republican Mehmet Oz emerged badly bruised from a nasty intraparty contest. In a CNN Poll of Polls average of recent surveys in the state, Democrat John Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, had the support of 50% of likely voters to Oz's 45%. (The Poll of Polls is an average of the four most recent nonpartisan surveys of likely voters that meet CNN's standards.) Fetterman is still overperforming Biden, who narrowly carried Pennsylvania in 2020. Fetterman's favorability ratings are also consistently higher than Oz's.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO