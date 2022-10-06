ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong

Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
Nevada Current

At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
KXLY

New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies

Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching — and perhaps preventing — colorectal cancer. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
KXLY

Election 2022: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s rise in GOP; Nevada Dems’ abortion focus; Walker’s ‘woke’ message

Mehmet Oz (Republican) vs. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Democrat) Incumbent: Republican Pat Toomey (retiring) The most consistent thing about CNN's rankings, dating back to 2021, has been Pennsylvania's spot in first place. But the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey has tightened since the primaries in May, when Republican Mehmet Oz emerged badly bruised from a nasty intraparty contest. In a CNN Poll of Polls average of recent surveys in the state, Democrat John Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, had the support of 50% of likely voters to Oz's 45%. (The Poll of Polls is an average of the four most recent nonpartisan surveys of likely voters that meet CNN's standards.) Fetterman is still overperforming Biden, who narrowly carried Pennsylvania in 2020. Fetterman's favorability ratings are also consistently higher than Oz's.
KXLY

Russia retaliates against Ukraine; ‘Smile’ repeats; Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast

Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
KXLY

The 10 most expensive states to live in

You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
