Martina Hone, city’s former chief engagement officer, stresses long experience in government in 5th Ward aldermanic run

depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
Aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards
The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future. 4th Ward. Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King. Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker absent from Chicago Columbus Day parade amid controversy
Parades are known for drawing politicians looking for exposure and potential votes. But they were few and far between at Chicago's 70th annual Columbus Day parade.
How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?
Tom McDermott, 53 -- a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 -- has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He...
arizonasuntimes.com
REVIEW: ‘You Say You Want a Revolution?’ Is a Comprehensive Assessment of the Groups and Ideologies Destroying America
Our great nation and its traditions, values, and institutions continue to be attacked from within. We live in a perilous time. A revolution isn’t coming – it’s already here. The all-out assault by the progressive elites has shattered major parts of American culture – chief among them, the rule of law. We are in the midst of a life and death struggle.
9 Hyde Park-Kenwood sites listed for Open House Chicago this weekend
More than 150 architecturally and historically significant sites, including several in and around Hyde Park, will be open to the public this weekend for Open House Chicago. “The Chicago Architecture Center is excited to host the city’s premier exploration experience, Open House Chicago, for the 12th straight year,” said the sponsoring organizations’s chief operating officer, Juanna Blackwell, in a statement. “We encourage Chicagoans to immerse themselves in our 2022 featured neighborhoods through free in-person events and self-guided tours.”
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
Canceled off day, cars towed for CPD officers who worked city marathon?
The Fraternal Order of Police were critical of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago city clerk, treasurer defend 20.5% pay hikes
CHICAGO - Risking a preelection backlash, City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin said Friday they will accept the 20.5% pay raises — to $161,016 — that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget includes for the city clerk and city treasurer. Seventeen of Chicago’s 50 City...
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Former furniture store in Auburn Gresham becomes health and education center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big opening today with the goal of getting more Chicago residents healthy.After 25 years vacant this former furniture store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood is ready to open up as a community health and education center.The $20 million build-out will offer several resources for the community.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon.The development is part of the Chicago prize-winning INVEST South/West corridors.
These Chicago Roads Are Closed During Sunday's Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The city of Chicago has closed dozens of roads for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as 40,000 runners embark on the 2022 race. Here's the full list of Chicago road closures that are in place for today's Chicago Marathon. Road Closures. Closures issued Monday include:. Balbo Avenue from Columbus...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
rejournals.com
Peak Properties LLC to take over property management and leasing services for four family-held assets in Lincoln Park and Edgewater
Peak Properties, LLC has been selected for property management, leasing, and marketing for four, third-generation family-owned multifamily investment properties and one third generational asset that was sold to a local family office, adding 78 residential units and three commercial spaces to Peak’s client roster in the highly sought-after neighborhoods of Lincoln Park. The Lincoln Park four-building portfolio of multifamily buildings has been owned and self-managed by one family for over 75 years.
Cook County property tax bills still haven't been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
The second installment of Cook County property tax bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. So what does it mean for you?
