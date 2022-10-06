We started off this week’s show by chatting with IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy about how business owners can reduce the risk of of an audit. Next, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joined the show to talk about how to look out for loved ones during the holiday season and to remind you that this is the last month to register for the Lifting a Hero giveaway. Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares advice when dealing with As-IS home buying transactions. Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke is next and he talks about updates you can make to your kitchen to give it that WOW factor. And Joe Hogel of Mega Pros Home Improvement wants to help you plan ahead for any future ideas! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO