wgnradio.com
How to fix parquet floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain to a listener how to fix a parquet floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
What are the mystical creatures known as alebrijes?
CHICAGO (WGN) — Alebrijes are a unique Mexican form of art that have made their way into the U.S., paying homage to dreams and a world of imagination that combines various mystical creatures. WGN went to Cantigny Park for their latest display of “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World.”...
Why it is important to build your deck correctly
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24:2022: Deck Tech’s Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris joins the show to share why it is so important to build your deck correctly and safely . To learn more about what Deck Tech can do for you go to decktechinc.com or call them at 1-800-956-3325.
Find depictions of Native American life in Chicago
Kim Vigue, executive director of the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian, joins Lisa Dent to explain what Indigenous Peoples’ Day is, what it means to many Native American people across the country, and how you can see the art, history, and culture of Native Americans in Chicago. Follow...
Chef shares sweet success by teaching others
CHICAGO (WGN) — He has a big social media following but don’t call him an influencer. Chef Juan Gutierrez would rather be called an educator. Of course, his most impressive title may be head pastry chef at one of the top hotels in Chicago at only 28 years old.
Ice Cream war round 2!
The ice-cream war is back on, Steve Dale chooses an ice-cream from Windy City Sweets and Paul Lisnek, political analyst at WGN TV will choose his….whoever sells the most by New Year’s Eve wins – and Anti Cruelty Society will benefit. Windy City Sweets Owner John Manchester will explain all the rules.
Douglas Diamond on winning the Nobel Prize
Douglas W. Diamond, professor at the University of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what life has been like since being awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Steam mops are not good for your hardwood floor!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to talk about why using a steam mop or mop is not good for your hardwood floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Chicago pizza is about to get even better
Steve Dale talks with Marc Malnati, Chicago’s Pizza King, who has partnered with Portillo’s. Life can’t get any better than that – imagine, an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza!
Ron Onesti on celebrating Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, joins Lisa Dent to talk about Columbus Day parade held earlier today and what it means to share the holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Watch: Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures...
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Wintrust Business Minute: University of Chicago professor wins Nobel Prize in Economics
Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A University of Chicago economics professor is one of three people sharing this year’s Nobel Prize in Economics. Douglas Diamond is professor at the Booth School of Business at U of C. Also winning are former federal reserve chair Ben Bernanke and economics professor Philip Dybvig of Washington University in St. Louis.
Scott Nations helps break down recent statements made by the Chicago Federal Reserve President
Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations to break down Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans’s recent statements. From shelter prices to labor shortages and the war in Ukraine, Scott talks about it all.
Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/08/22) – David Hochberg with IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, and Mega Pros Joe
We started off this week’s show by chatting with IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy about how business owners can reduce the risk of of an audit. Next, Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joined the show to talk about how to look out for loved ones during the holiday season and to remind you that this is the last month to register for the Lifting a Hero giveaway. Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares advice when dealing with As-IS home buying transactions. Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke is next and he talks about updates you can make to your kitchen to give it that WOW factor. And Joe Hogel of Mega Pros Home Improvement wants to help you plan ahead for any future ideas! And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome.
How a traffic stop can end with your car getting seized
Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss asset forfeiture. What is it and what is the level of proof that is needed for your property to be taken? Audrey talks about the median forfeiture and the law enforcement purposes that it’s used for.
