Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought

The top election official in one of Virginia's biggest counties announced Friday that he's quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a "bullshit" ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO