Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought

WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
WTOP
DC man gets 9 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend more than 50 times
On Friday, a District man was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 50 times after breaking into her apartment under the influence of PCP, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Back in July 2022,...
WTOP
Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate
Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
WTOP
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
WTOP
First frost possible during overnight chill in DC area’s northern, western suburbs
Grab your jacket — D.C.-area residents may wake up to witness their first frost of the season Sunday morning after this fall’s chilliest night so far. Frost could develop in the northern and western suburbs of the D.C. region as temperatures dip overnight Saturday. Areas farther out west,...
