ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate

Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
WTOP

Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy