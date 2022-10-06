Read full article on original website
NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The...
Roughing the passer call on MNF prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A controversial roughing the passer call just before halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night delivered another blow to the NFL and its beleaguered officiating crew. The Chiefs had just scored to trim their deficit...
Pickett shows fire, Steelers defense sags in 38-3 loss
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Pickett showed he could take some licks and stand up for himself in his NFL starting debut. The injury-depleted Steelers defense, however, couldn’t withstand an offensive onslaught from the Buffalo Bills.
'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble
BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and that might have cost the Bengals the game. By now, football fans everywhere are familiar with this trick play — and perhaps that was part of the problem. It started as a reverse to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping out into the flat. When the Eagles ran this play in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn't, and Baltimore's Marcus Peters shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss.
Jags' Lawrence fails to respond from worst game, worst pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence came to Jacksonville as a generational quarterback prospect. He’s starting to look like another first-round mistake by the Jaguars. One week after a five-turnover performance at Philadelphia, Lawrence delivered another stinker in a 13-6 loss to AFC South rival Houston. The former...
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?
Chargers' Staley understands scrutiny of call on fourth down
Brandon Staley has deserved plenty of second-guessing for some of his decisions during his first two seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach. The one thing he can't be faulted for though is being consistent in his strategy, especially when it concerns going for it on fourth down.
49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win
Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
