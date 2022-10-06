ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've Lived In Houston My Entire Life & These Are The Brunch Places That Are So Worth It

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Everyone loves a good brunch, there's no denying that. However, we all differ in weekend morning speeds and appetites.

Thankfully, for Houston, TX locals, there's a variety of joints to try. You can choose options like a quiet setting to get your weekend started or spots with gorgeous outdoor patios for the best "Sunday Funday." But which places serve the best food and have the greatest ambiance?

I've lived in the Bayou City my entire life and have eaten my way through town. I really tried to make this list encompass the greater Houston area and adventure outside of Loop 610; but, obviously, the seven places I picked clearly show that my heart remains within the main city.

Brasil

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Coffee, brunch

Address: 2604 Dunlavy St., Houston, TX 77006

Why You Need To Go: This cafe has nice coffee, fresh dishes, and an all-around cozy AF vibe. You can even catch live music or a movie sometimes, further adding to the homely ambiance.

While enjoying breakfast tacos or an egg quiche, you just might be visited by the establishment's mascot, an English Bulldog named Boo who saunters from table to table greeting patrons on the back patio.

Lola Diner

Price: 💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 1102 Yale St., Houston, TX 77008

Why You Need To Go: If you love good old-fashioned diner food, then I raise you this simple eatery nestled in The Heights area.

They serve breakfast all day long, so brunch doesn't have to end after noon!

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: Multiple locations across Houston

Why You Need To Go: Not only do the four bistro locations have all-day brunch on the weekends, but the French bakery is a go-to stop for all things pastries.

They have the most indulgent chocolate croissant that I recommend.

Under The Volcano

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Breakfast, Latin American

Address: 2349 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77005

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something a little quieter, then this bar will probably be more of your speed on weekend mornings.

I particularly enjoy the chill vibes partnered with the breakfast tacos and super affordable carafes of mimosas each time I've dined here.

Boheme

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Vietnamese, Filippino, Thai

Address: 307 Fairview St., Houston, TX 77006

Why You Need To Go: If you want to feel the buzzy spirit of the Montrose neighborhood, then you should put this on your Houston bucket list.

There's a drag brunch performance every single Sunday with a buffet to feast on. Do I need to say more?

Hungry's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and American

Address: 2356 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005

Why You Need To Go: My parents are former Houston Medical Center employees, and this was their jam in the 1990s due to its close proximity on the edge of Rice Village.

I've been eating here for 20 years now, and I think much of the Mediterranean-style food remains the same. Plus, they have a fairly new rooftop with stellar skyline views.

Rivas

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 1117 Missouri St., Houston, TX 77006

Why You Need To Go: The Sunday brunch is an essential Houstonian experience, in my opinion.

Especially because you'll be surrounded by the extravagant holiday decorations the restaurant is decked out in around the holidays.

