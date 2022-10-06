Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pippin Road in Colerin Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pippin Road in Colerin Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a police officer on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Jonathan Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Jonathan Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale
EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Two left lanes blocked along SB I-75 at the Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along soutboung I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Multiple lanes are blocked along the interstate in Bond Hill, Monday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
