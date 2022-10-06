ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa football faces an uphill climb to bowl eligibility

Champaign, Ill. — Iowa football is at a crossroads. The Hawkeyes are 3-3 through the first six games of the season with a bye on tap next week. The Hawkeyes have suggested they’ll break their 2022 campaign into two miniature seasons — one six-gamer pre-bye and another post-bye. Based on that logic, Iowa heads into the second half of the season in the same place it was before its season-opener against South Dakota State on Sept. 3.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Franchise establishing identity in training camp

The Iowa Heartlanders are establishing their identity for the 2022-23 season in the first week of training camp. Heartlanders head coach Derek Damon said after the second day of camp on Monday the club strives to be the hardest-working team on the ice every night. He said the Heartlanders must be in good shape and skate well if they want to achieve that identity.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Fans Not Ready to Move on From Ferentz Despite Pessimism

It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week’s 27-14 loss to #4 Michigan didn’t do much to help matters for Iowa fans who have spent all year looking for any light at the end of the offensive tunnel. At this point, the light appears to simply be the headlights on a freight train.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball captures first Big Ten victory of 2022 season

Iowa volleyball beat Indiana, 3-2, inside Xtream Arena on Saturday to earn its first Big Ten win of the season. Iowa is now 1-5 in Big Ten conference play and 7-10 overall. Iowa was swept at Indiana in its worst offensive showing of the year on Sept. 28. This match, fifth-year senior Amiya Jones said, was the breakthrough the Hawkeyes needed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Daily Iowan

Illinois football snaps eight-game losing streak against Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football’s matchup with Illinois Saturday lived up to its billing. Illinois, a 3.5-point betting favorite, downed Iowa, 9-6. The Fighting Illini snapped their eight-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Iowa hadn’t lost to Illinois since 2008. The contest’s 15 combined points were all...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Halftime Reactions | Iowa football tied with Illinois, 6-6

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football is tied with Illinois, 6-6, at halftime at Memorial Stadium. The Hawkeyes’ first score of the half came on their first drive of the game. After a return to the Fighting Illini 27-yard line from true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, the Hawkeyes pieced together a 10-play, 59-yard drive. Quarterback Spencer Petras went 3-of-5 for 62 yards.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Kirkwood Officials Avert Disastrous Timing of Two Key Events

As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Fall to Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team fell to Iowa State, 9-5, on Saturday night at Pearl Field in a nine-inning exhibition. Freshman Kelsey Winters got the start in the circle for the Hawkeyes. Iowa State started the game strong, scoring three runs on three hits...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, Iowa hoops star, lands iconic NIL deal

Caitlin Clark has landed an NIL deal with Nike Basketball. In total, Nike has signed five student-athletes to its NIL endorsement deal. Clark, a junior point guard at the University of Iowa, is already a prominent player, racking up numerous accolades. Clark secured the title of B1G Player of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawkeye Sunset Club helps UI students unwind with a view

While walking past the University of Iowa Old Capitol steps in the evening, passersby can witness a group of students gathered on the steps. These students, who are members of the Hawkeye Sunset Club, play music, chat, or just silently watch the sky. The UI student organization was started by...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Students find ways to cope and support families after Hurricane Ian

Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, University of Iowa students from Florida have been dealing with the aftermath by supporting their families from afar. Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida and the Gulf Coast on Sept. 28, leaving power outages, severe property damage, and injuries and deaths in its wake. The hurricane also affected areas in North and South Carolina and Cuba.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

