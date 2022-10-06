ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette

Four records broken in Xenia’s week 8 win

XENIA — A night in which several records were broken by Xenia during its 42-7 win at home against Stebbins could be leading to more as the regular season nears its end. The Buccaneers’ offense set the new total yardage record for a single season with 3,662 yards and counting, besting the old mark which stood for 20 years.
XENIA, OH
wrtv.com

Butler football ends Dayton's scoring streak at 501 games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Butler beat Dayton 31-0 on Saturday, the first time the Flyers had been blanked in 46 years, snapping their 501-game scoring streak. Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first...
DAYTON, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Central State falls short against FVSU

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders fell to Fort Valley State 32-17 on Homecoming. Top performers for CSU included receiver Jeremy Clark and linebacker Jalil Lenore. Clark caught four balls for 75 yards while Lenore set the pace defensively with 12 tackles. FVSU’s Corintheus Edmonds led all players with...
WILBERFORCE, OH
WLWT 5

UC fans rejoice after 30-game home streak tops off homecoming weekend

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats faced off with South Florida at Nippert Stadium in a well-anticipated homecoming game. UC hoped to extend its 30-game winning streak. The Bearcats did just that. The tailgating began early in the morning with the First Street Party on Short Vine. "It's always fun...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cedarville, OH
Cedarville, OH
Sports
City
Mechanicsburg, OH
City
Jamestown, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Wright
Person
Carroll Carroll
Person
Max Parker
Xenia Daily Gazette

A World A’Fair coming to county

XENIA — A three-day event celebrating the history and culture of countries around the world is moving to Xenia with a new name. The International Festival, formerly known as A World A’Fair, will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds May 5-7, 2023. The Dayton International Festival, Inc., Site Committee reviewed 12 different venues and made its selection last month, according to its website.
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Previews#Getting Home#Indians#Division Vii#Catholic Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy