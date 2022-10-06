Read full article on original website
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternBeavercreek, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Xenia Daily Gazette
Four records broken in Xenia’s week 8 win
XENIA — A night in which several records were broken by Xenia during its 42-7 win at home against Stebbins could be leading to more as the regular season nears its end. The Buccaneers’ offense set the new total yardage record for a single season with 3,662 yards and counting, besting the old mark which stood for 20 years.
wrtv.com
Butler football ends Dayton's scoring streak at 501 games
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Butler beat Dayton 31-0 on Saturday, the first time the Flyers had been blanked in 46 years, snapping their 501-game scoring streak. Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Central State falls short against FVSU
WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders fell to Fort Valley State 32-17 on Homecoming. Top performers for CSU included receiver Jeremy Clark and linebacker Jalil Lenore. Clark caught four balls for 75 yards while Lenore set the pace defensively with 12 tackles. FVSU’s Corintheus Edmonds led all players with...
WLWT 5
UC fans rejoice after 30-game home streak tops off homecoming weekend
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats faced off with South Florida at Nippert Stadium in a well-anticipated homecoming game. UC hoped to extend its 30-game winning streak. The Bearcats did just that. The tailgating began early in the morning with the First Street Party on Short Vine. "It's always fun...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits
CINCINNATI — The UC football team offered a few scholarships to recruits visiting for the homecoming matchup against South Florida, but one stood out above the rest. Four-star 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling Park (West Virginia) is fully on the Bearcats' radar. According to ...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Phillies’ pitching dominated the Cardinals in two straight outings, ending St. Louis’ season and clinching a spot in the NLDS, Rowan Kavner writes. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message After Ohio State's Blowout Win
Urban Meyer is out of the coaching game, but he clearly misses it. When Meyer was the head coach at Ohio State he would send out a weekly message after every Buckeyes' win. He isn't stopping now. Ohio State dominated Michigan State 49-20 on Saturday night in East Lansing. Meyer...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
Urban Meyer Reveals Team He Would Bet On Making College Football Playoff
On this Saturday's edition of Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, each member revealed their lock to make the College Football Playoff. Brady Quinn kicked this discussion off by raving about Ohio State. He then passed the baton over to former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer. Though it won't surprise anyone,...
Xenia Daily Gazette
A World A’Fair coming to county
XENIA — A three-day event celebrating the history and culture of countries around the world is moving to Xenia with a new name. The International Festival, formerly known as A World A’Fair, will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds May 5-7, 2023. The Dayton International Festival, Inc., Site Committee reviewed 12 different venues and made its selection last month, according to its website.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Snider and Tylersville roads in Mason. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
