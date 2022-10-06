ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden to designate Colorado’s Camp Hale as national monument, report says

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in

Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | Gary Hart emerges for political perspective

Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart emerged from his home on Troublesome Gulch the week before last to make an appearance at the Denver Press Club. The occasion was a signing for his latest book, “The American Republic Can Save American Democracy.” The author of a dozen previous tomes assessing the state of political affairs in our American republic, the senator’s insight reminded his audience of the missed possibilities during his failed pair of presidential campaigns. No longer the heartthrob of his early career, Hart shows the accumulated mileage of his 85 years in the arena, yet his acumen and wit remain as sharp as ever. He wryly noted that America is a country where any boy or girl can achieve their aspirations. “I even understand,” he noted with a wink, “that some are even elected president.”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Leadville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
POTUS
coloradopolitics.com

COURT CRAWL | New federal judge gets welcome ceremony, state agency the target of Supreme Court criticism

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. A recently-appointed federal magistrate judge held her formal swearing-in ceremony, known as an investiture, last week and the Colorado Supreme Court had some harsh words for a state agency that is making life difficult for juvenile court judges.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers

One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy