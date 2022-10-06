Biden to designate Colorado’s Camp Hale as national monument, report says

Read full article on original website
Federal judge for Colorado Springs formally sworn in
Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a former corporate litigator and high-ranking official in the Colorado Attorney General's Office, was formally sworn in on Friday as the lone federal judge stationed in Colorado Springs. "It strikes me that we have formed a society that sometimes makes life difficult. For some, life is more...
McConnell-linked super PAC puts $1.25 million behind Joe O'Dea in Colorado's US Senate race
A leading Senate Republican campaign committee is putting $1.25 million into the U.S. Senate race in Colorado, where GOP challenger Joe O'Dea trails Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the polls. The move by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky,...
HUDSON | Gary Hart emerges for political perspective
Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart emerged from his home on Troublesome Gulch the week before last to make an appearance at the Denver Press Club. The occasion was a signing for his latest book, “The American Republic Can Save American Democracy.” The author of a dozen previous tomes assessing the state of political affairs in our American republic, the senator’s insight reminded his audience of the missed possibilities during his failed pair of presidential campaigns. No longer the heartthrob of his early career, Hart shows the accumulated mileage of his 85 years in the arena, yet his acumen and wit remain as sharp as ever. He wryly noted that America is a country where any boy or girl can achieve their aspirations. “I even understand,” he noted with a wink, “that some are even elected president.”
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
COURT CRAWL | New federal judge gets welcome ceremony, state agency the target of Supreme Court criticism
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. A recently-appointed federal magistrate judge held her formal swearing-in ceremony, known as an investiture, last week and the Colorado Supreme Court had some harsh words for a state agency that is making life difficult for juvenile court judges.
GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers
One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS — The Biden administration on Sept. 29 proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
