Virginia State

Eight specialty crop projects in Virginia awarded USDA grants

Eight specialty crop projects in Virginia have been awarded more than $614,000 in USDA grants. The results of the award come after a competitive grant process established by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), according to a press release. The 2022 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program’s funds support specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops.
Waterfowl hunters urged to be mindful of avian influenza during hunting season

As migratory bird hunting season begins, game hunters are urged to take precautions against spreading the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The risk of HPAI is still prevalent, evidenced by a recent announcement by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services about a case detected in a Caroline County backyard flock. Officials continue to advise poultry hobbyists, commercial producers and game hunters to review their biosecurity practices.
Launch grants help create new businesses, new jobs

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local and regional economic development strategies,...
Commonwealth offers new program and website for unclaimed property

The Commonwealth’s new KAPS program and website make it easier for residents to identify and claim unclaimed property. KAPS was launched by the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division. “The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of...
