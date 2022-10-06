Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Eight specialty crop projects in Virginia awarded USDA grants
Eight specialty crop projects in Virginia have been awarded more than $614,000 in USDA grants. The results of the award come after a competitive grant process established by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), according to a press release. The 2022 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program’s funds support specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops.
Augusta Free Press
Waterfowl hunters urged to be mindful of avian influenza during hunting season
As migratory bird hunting season begins, game hunters are urged to take precautions against spreading the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The risk of HPAI is still prevalent, evidenced by a recent announcement by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services about a case detected in a Caroline County backyard flock. Officials continue to advise poultry hobbyists, commercial producers and game hunters to review their biosecurity practices.
Augusta Free Press
Launch grants help create new businesses, new jobs
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants for the Downtown Lynchburg Association, Nelson County and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority. CBL provides funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions that align with local and regional economic development strategies,...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates list of road work, maintenance in the Shenandoah Valley, Western Virginia
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
Commonwealth offers new program and website for unclaimed property
The Commonwealth’s new KAPS program and website make it easier for residents to identify and claim unclaimed property. KAPS was launched by the Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division. “The Commonwealth’s new website and system streamline the claims process which allows us to expedite the return of...
