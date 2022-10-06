Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Mike Hart update reveals that a seizure led to on-field collapse
Hearts dropped around the college football world when news broke regarding Mike Hart — former Michigan running back turned Wolverines running backs coach — collapsed on the sidelines during Saturday’s game. Afterwards, Hart was carted off the field, jarring both teams and fans alike. As the college...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Yardbarker
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Odell Beckham Jr. Sets Timeline for Signing With Team, per Report
The veteran wide receiver is currently a free agent rehabbing from a knee injury.
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed
Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
Yardbarker
The Browns Have Released A Former First-Round Pick
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.”. Cracking the Browns’ depth chart at quarterback would be difficult for Rosen, given their rotation of Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, and Kellen Mond. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson can return as...
