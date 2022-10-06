ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams' drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with Julio Jones for Tom Brady

If there is one player on the Buccaneers that you have to build around, it's Tom Brady. The team is showing this with Julio Jones. There is a major saving grace for the Buccaneers after the first few weeks that isn't Tom Brady playing at one of the highest levels in the league (even though he is): none of these games matter.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

4 Panthers stars Cowboys must put in a trade offer for after Matt Rhule firing

With Matt Rhule out, and the Carolina Panthers likely to trade players and acquire future assets, the Dallas Cowboys should not sit back and instead try to make a move. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, and the Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their win over the Los Angeles Rams. Two very different scenarios, yet there is the potential that they could do business together sooner than later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Davante Adams shoves camera man after Raiders loss to Chiefs (VIDEO)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders had a 17-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of their Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. However, they were unable to stop Travis Kelce's four touchdown performance, and lost 30-29.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL players were livid on Twitter reacting to Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

NFL Twitter could not believe the roughing the passer penalty that referees called on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Monday Night Football. On Sunday, there was a horrendous roughing the passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. That led to plenty of debate on multiple media platforms. As it turns out, the NFL officiating found a way to top themselves with an even worse call.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Seahawks may move Week 6 kickoff to accommodate Mariners playoff game

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Micah Parsons ripped into the NFL on Twitter over Chris Jones penalty

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons went off on the NFL over the controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones. If you missed it, Chris Jones was flagged for tackling Derek Carr on Monday Night. No, seriously. All snark and apparent logic aside, Jones was penalized for doing the...
NFL
FanSided

Carl Cheffers got meme'd into another dimension after his voice cracked (Video)

Referee Carl Cheffers was the subject of memes after his voice cracked during the Monday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The referees were in the spotlight of the Week 5 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. That is because of one call in particular — a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones following a strip sack on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The referee who called the penalty, wiped out the fumble recovery, and gave the Raiders a first down was Carl Cheffers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

