Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is in talks to move their Week 6 game to accommodate the Mariners postseason game on Sunday. The city of Seattle is caught up in Mariners baseball. For the first time in 21 years, the team made it to the postseason, and they managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. Their opponents will be the top-seeded Houston Astros. Games 3 and 4 will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO