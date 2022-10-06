Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets
UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will try to avoid spooking investors a second time when he publishes details of plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on Halloween. Kwarteng announced the Oct. 31 date in a letter to the Treasury on Monday, pulling his midterm budget forward...
Nobel Prize in economics awarded to trio including Ben Bernanke for work on financial crises
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for their work on banks and financial crises. The three US economists were recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for their work in the early 1980s, which the institute said provided the foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, their chief vulnerabilities and how their collapse can fuel financial meltdowns.
White-collar workers are feeling the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes. Here's why
September's hotly anticipated jobs data ended up cooling markets on Friday. Stocks fell sharply as investors evaluated the report, which showed more jobs than expected were added to the US economy and indicated that more pain-inflicting interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve lie ahead. But a breakdown of the...
Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
Airplane Seats Keep Shrinking as FAA Delays Overdue Rules
Everyone knows that air travel is the pits these days. Pete Buttigieg is trying to do something about it, but a group of concerned travelers are urging the Biden Administration to go all in.
Ukraine-Russia – live: Air raid sirens in Kyiv as Putin strikes more civilian targets
Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine
5 things to know for Oct. 10: Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, Venezuela, Griner & Whelan, NFL
Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus' first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Either way, it's a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
