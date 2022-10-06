Air raid sirens rung across Ukraine this morning as officials anticipated a second day of missile strikes by an increasingly aggressive Russia.Bombs rained on Zaporizhzhia around dawn, with missiles hitting an educational building, a medical facility and apartment building,s according to the council head in the Dnieper river city that has seen dozens killed in recent Russian attacks.Officials said Monday’s wave of strikes killed at least 19 and wounded 9 as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia as he prepares to call for air defence support from G7 leaders at an emergency digital meeting called in response to the resurgent Russian bombing campaign. Read More ‘She was lovely, playing her violin’: Russian missiles kill civilians who fled frontline to start new lifeRussians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chiefBiden promises Ukraine ‘advanced air defence systems’ after Russian missile strikesTruss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine

MILITARY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO