SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO