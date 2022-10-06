ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ktoy1047.com

Search continues for missing Atlanta woman

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
ktoy1047.com

Sunday accident leaves one dead

A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
CADDO PARISH, LA
#Arklatex
KSLA

Elderly Caddo man found safe after going missing

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — UPDATE (OCT. 10): The Greenwood Police Department says the missing man has been found. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Curtis Carrol Lassiter, who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
GREENWOOD, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport

Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
MANSURA, LA
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

2 arrested after stolen car chase in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the high-speed chase Saturday that ended with the arrests of a Shreveport man and a teenager. CPSO says another juvenile is still on the run. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jaquayvious Chatman led...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport vacant house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are looking into a vacant home that went up in flames Monday morning in the 4800 block of Dethune Drive. Firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames tearing through the one-story brick home. It took 8 units to finally get it under...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Latest ArtLaTex burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drought conditions are getting worse. The fire danger is increasing. Thus, there are more burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Here are the latest:. Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Little River. Louisiana. Union, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine. Texas. Sabine, Nacogdoches, Rusk and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations

A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight

TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman

BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

New early voting site for Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Levette Fuller outlines part of crime fighting plan for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - One candidate in the Shreveport mayor's race is outlining her plan for addressing crime. Levette Fuller shared her ideas through a social media post on Sunday. Fuller points to the 100 vacancies within the Shreveport Police Department fueled by resignations and retirements Fuller said starting pay for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier police sergeant pleads not guilty to malfeasance charge

BENTON, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant accused of using his position to intimidate an apartment complex manager as he was about to lose a lucrative moonlighting job pleaded not guilty Monday in Bossier District Court. B.J. Sanford, 52, briefly appeared in court to enter his plea to...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

