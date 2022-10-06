Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Search continues for missing Atlanta woman
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Elderly Caddo man found safe after going missing
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — UPDATE (OCT. 10): The Greenwood Police Department says the missing man has been found. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Curtis Carrol Lassiter, who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
avoyellestoday.com
Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport
Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
ktalnews.com
2 arrested after stolen car chase in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the high-speed chase Saturday that ended with the arrests of a Shreveport man and a teenager. CPSO says another juvenile is still on the run. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jaquayvious Chatman led...
KTBS
Shreveport vacant house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are looking into a vacant home that went up in flames Monday morning in the 4800 block of Dethune Drive. Firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames tearing through the one-story brick home. It took 8 units to finally get it under...
KTBS
Latest ArtLaTex burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drought conditions are getting worse. The fire danger is increasing. Thus, there are more burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Here are the latest:. Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Little River. Louisiana. Union, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine. Texas. Sabine, Nacogdoches, Rusk and...
East Texas High School Band Instructor Charged with Federal Child Exploitation Violations
A Texarkana, Arkansas, man has been charged in a federal complaint with violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston On Friday. A former director of the Texas High School color guard is facing state and federal charges connected to alleged sexual misconduct in a shocking story that has rocked educators and parents across the area.
KTBS
Texarkana puts area manufacturers in the spotlight
TEXARKANA, Texas - "Made in America" appears to be making a comeback. A post-pandemic manufacturing boom has increased profits and created new jobs. As part of national manufacturing week, The city of Texarkana, Texas, is spotlighting local businesses starting with Ledwell and Son. After returning from World War II, Buddy...
KTBS
Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
Longview Police: Resident suffers life-threatening injuries, assaulted in home
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said that a resident was assaulted in their home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane on Monday morning around 5:16 a.m. According to authorities, the victim was transported to a hospital with life threating injuries. Longview Police said that anyone with any information can call them at 903-237-1110.
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
KTBS
New early voting site for Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
KTBS
Levette Fuller outlines part of crime fighting plan for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - One candidate in the Shreveport mayor's race is outlining her plan for addressing crime. Levette Fuller shared her ideas through a social media post on Sunday. Fuller points to the 100 vacancies within the Shreveport Police Department fueled by resignations and retirements Fuller said starting pay for...
KTBS
Bossier police sergeant pleads not guilty to malfeasance charge
BENTON, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant accused of using his position to intimidate an apartment complex manager as he was about to lose a lucrative moonlighting job pleaded not guilty Monday in Bossier District Court. B.J. Sanford, 52, briefly appeared in court to enter his plea to...
Comments / 0