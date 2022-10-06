ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future

The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team's wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle's return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball's best young arms in Kirby and Gilbert, and they are hoping the right-handers are ready...
Atlanta Braves lock up Spencer Strider with 6-year, $75M deal

ATLANTA -- Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future. The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core. The signing...
