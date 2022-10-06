Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future
The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team's wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle's return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball's best young arms in Kirby and Gilbert, and they are hoping the right-handers are ready...
MLB Playoffs: Judge, Verlander join fray as 8 teams remain
Major League Baseball’s first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments. A 15-innin
MLB・
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
ESPN
Atlanta Braves lock up Spencer Strider with 6-year, $75M deal
ATLANTA -- Even as they prepare for another postseason, the Atlanta Braves are stocking up for the future. The reigning World Series champions signed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider to a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday, the latest in a series of long-term deals for their young core. The signing...
Comments / 0