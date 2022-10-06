ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Bostic scores 3 TDs as Tigers prep for Kinston

By By Bill Rollins Correspondent
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vYLZ_0iPC5kbe00

DEEP RUN – The game was barely a minute old when James Kenan’s Manny Bostic took a direct snap at fullback in the single wing formation and burst through the middle.

Forty-six yards later, he was angled out of bounds to the right at the three-yard line, scored on the next play, and the expected rout of South Lenoir was on.

Bostic scored four touchdowns – three rushing, one receiving – plus a safety from linebacker as the Tigers smashed the Blue Devils 50-7.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior had rolled up five TDs in the season opener at Ayden-Grifton, and this season has 632 yards rushing (16.6 per try) to fuel Kenan’s 5-1 start, its best since 2015 (5-0).

Last week’s game with South Lenoir was moved up to Wednesday night, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“Manny was terrific,” said coach Tim Grady, who is 11-5 in his second season as head coach at his alma mater (Class of 2000). “We’ve come to expect that from him.

“In fact, I’m proud of the way our whole team has approached these games (coming off the 21-14 loss at East Duplin two weeks ago).

“We told them to come out strong from the start, and that’s what they’ve done every game.

“Just part of their buy-in on what we’re all trying to accomplish.”

The week before JK romped at South Columbus 55-19.

Kinston challenge

Next week brings a stiffer test when the Tigers (5-1, 1-1 ECC) host Kinston (5-2, 2-1) at Bill Taylor Field.

“They’re big and have speed,” Grady said, “and you know they’ll be looking to get us back for last year.”

That was a donnybrook on the favored Vikings’ turf, a double-overtime, 48-47 thriller. Bostic scored both OT touchdowns and Mario Funes kicked the winning point. When the Vikings scored, Tigers J’vion Dudley and Daniel Forsythe led the wave that stopped the decisive conversion run.

After that game, Grady said it “changed JK football for years to come.”

In comparative scores, Kenan has beaten Ayden-Grifton 69-21 and South Lenoir 50-7, and lost to East Duplin 21-14. Kinston has topped Ayden-Grifton 38-13 and South Lenoir 36-3, and lost to East Duplin 59-12.

After Bostic’s first touchdown, the Blue Devils fumbled Brayan Guardado’s deep kickoff and recovered at their six-yard line.

On first down, Bostic knifed through from inside linebacker and tackled the’ runner in the end zone for a safety.

Next, Kenan recovered SL’s free kick at the SL 40, but wound up punting to the enemy five. On first down, Xavier Boone intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards to make it 16-0.

Still in the first period, the Tigers put the ball in play at their 27 after a punt.

On the fifth play, Bostic took a direct snap from center, faked a handoff, did a snappy full spin and made a 59-yard dash into the end zone for his third score.

Then freshman David Zeleya (5-11, 160), one of the three unbeaten JV (4-0) running backs called up for the game, cashed in his first varsity score from three yards.

And he wasn’t finished. After Bostic counted his last two touchdowns – on an 18-yard rollout pass from Sladyn Smith and a 40-yard dash through the middle – Zeleya closed it out with a six-yard scoring run.

The other backfield call-ups were sophomore Tyquise Wilson (5-8, 145) and freshman Zamarion Smith (5-8, 155).

The three had 14 carries for 66 yards (4.7 per), including a 28-yard gallop by Wilson.

“Those guys are going great on the JV, and deserved to get a chance to run with the big boys,” Grady said.

“They’re part of the future we’re building, and I believe they’ll bring a lot of excitement. Yes sir.”

Tiger Tales

• JK had 319 yards total offense, 245 rushing. South Lenoir’s stats weren’t reported. … Smith hit two passes for 44 yards, to Kendrick Zeleya (25 yards) and Bostic (19).

• Top tacklers were Mason Brown with eight total. Dudley with seven, and Tristan Diaz and Bostic with six each. ... Desmond Player, Diaz and Bostic each had a tackle for loss. … Marcus Baysden, Bostic and Dyrese Jones each had a sack.

• In 2015, when JK started out 5-0, it then lost to Rosewood 37-35 in a huge upset. Those Tigers finished 12-2 with a 29-13 loss to state champ Wallace-Rose Hill in the East 1AA Region final.

Correction

The Sept. 29 issue incorrectly reported that James Kenan’s 55-19 victory at South Columbus the week before was the schools’ first meeting in football.

Their first game actually occurred the previous year, when the Tigers won 40-0 in Warsaw. We apologize for the error.

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECU football falls at Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina football team held scoreless in the second half and fell at Tulane 24-9 on Saturday evening. The Pirates led twice in the first half. Holton Ahlers found fellow D.H. Conley graduate C.J. Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown pass. The kick failed and ECU led 9-7.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
City
Warsaw, NC
City
Bostic, NC
Kinston, NC
Football
Kinston, NC
Sports
WNCT

GPD investigates shooting outside high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teenager is recovering after he was shot Friday night outside of a high school football game. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday night near J.H. Rose High School. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker […]
GREENVILLE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Ayden Grifton
thewashingtondailynews.com

City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington

There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement

PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
485
Followers
532
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy