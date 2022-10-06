Bostic scores 3 TDs as Tigers prep for Kinston

DEEP RUN – The game was barely a minute old when James Kenan’s Manny Bostic took a direct snap at fullback in the single wing formation and burst through the middle.

Forty-six yards later, he was angled out of bounds to the right at the three-yard line, scored on the next play, and the expected rout of South Lenoir was on.

Bostic scored four touchdowns – three rushing, one receiving – plus a safety from linebacker as the Tigers smashed the Blue Devils 50-7.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior had rolled up five TDs in the season opener at Ayden-Grifton, and this season has 632 yards rushing (16.6 per try) to fuel Kenan’s 5-1 start, its best since 2015 (5-0).

Last week’s game with South Lenoir was moved up to Wednesday night, ahead of Hurricane Ian.

“Manny was terrific,” said coach Tim Grady, who is 11-5 in his second season as head coach at his alma mater (Class of 2000). “We’ve come to expect that from him.

“In fact, I’m proud of the way our whole team has approached these games (coming off the 21-14 loss at East Duplin two weeks ago).

“We told them to come out strong from the start, and that’s what they’ve done every game.

“Just part of their buy-in on what we’re all trying to accomplish.”

The week before JK romped at South Columbus 55-19.

Kinston challenge

Next week brings a stiffer test when the Tigers (5-1, 1-1 ECC) host Kinston (5-2, 2-1) at Bill Taylor Field.

“They’re big and have speed,” Grady said, “and you know they’ll be looking to get us back for last year.”

That was a donnybrook on the favored Vikings’ turf, a double-overtime, 48-47 thriller. Bostic scored both OT touchdowns and Mario Funes kicked the winning point. When the Vikings scored, Tigers J’vion Dudley and Daniel Forsythe led the wave that stopped the decisive conversion run.

After that game, Grady said it “changed JK football for years to come.”

In comparative scores, Kenan has beaten Ayden-Grifton 69-21 and South Lenoir 50-7, and lost to East Duplin 21-14. Kinston has topped Ayden-Grifton 38-13 and South Lenoir 36-3, and lost to East Duplin 59-12.

After Bostic’s first touchdown, the Blue Devils fumbled Brayan Guardado’s deep kickoff and recovered at their six-yard line.

On first down, Bostic knifed through from inside linebacker and tackled the’ runner in the end zone for a safety.

Next, Kenan recovered SL’s free kick at the SL 40, but wound up punting to the enemy five. On first down, Xavier Boone intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards to make it 16-0.

Still in the first period, the Tigers put the ball in play at their 27 after a punt.

On the fifth play, Bostic took a direct snap from center, faked a handoff, did a snappy full spin and made a 59-yard dash into the end zone for his third score.

Then freshman David Zeleya (5-11, 160), one of the three unbeaten JV (4-0) running backs called up for the game, cashed in his first varsity score from three yards.

And he wasn’t finished. After Bostic counted his last two touchdowns – on an 18-yard rollout pass from Sladyn Smith and a 40-yard dash through the middle – Zeleya closed it out with a six-yard scoring run.

The other backfield call-ups were sophomore Tyquise Wilson (5-8, 145) and freshman Zamarion Smith (5-8, 155).

The three had 14 carries for 66 yards (4.7 per), including a 28-yard gallop by Wilson.

“Those guys are going great on the JV, and deserved to get a chance to run with the big boys,” Grady said.

“They’re part of the future we’re building, and I believe they’ll bring a lot of excitement. Yes sir.”

Tiger Tales

• JK had 319 yards total offense, 245 rushing. South Lenoir’s stats weren’t reported. … Smith hit two passes for 44 yards, to Kendrick Zeleya (25 yards) and Bostic (19).

• Top tacklers were Mason Brown with eight total. Dudley with seven, and Tristan Diaz and Bostic with six each. ... Desmond Player, Diaz and Bostic each had a tackle for loss. … Marcus Baysden, Bostic and Dyrese Jones each had a sack.

• In 2015, when JK started out 5-0, it then lost to Rosewood 37-35 in a huge upset. Those Tigers finished 12-2 with a 29-13 loss to state champ Wallace-Rose Hill in the East 1AA Region final.

Correction

The Sept. 29 issue incorrectly reported that James Kenan’s 55-19 victory at South Columbus the week before was the schools’ first meeting in football.

Their first game actually occurred the previous year, when the Tigers won 40-0 in Warsaw. We apologize for the error.

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.