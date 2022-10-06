Walking 4 to 5 miles a day brings several health benefits, study says
BOSTON - Many experts recommend a goal of 10,000 steps a day for improved fitness. Now new research backs that up.
A study by JAMA Neurology found that walking about 10,000 steps a day, which is about 4-5 miles depending on your stride, was associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, 13 types of cancer, and dementia.
Walking at a faster pace is even better.
But don't worry, if you can't get 10,000 steps in daily, walking any distance at any pace will still provide some health benefits.
