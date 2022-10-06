ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota Heights, MN

KARE 11

Anoka teacher grows record-setting pumpkin; wins CA competition

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An Anoka teacher took home a blue ribbon and thousands of dollars in prize money after setting a new U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. The Associated Press reported Monday that Travis Gienger, a horticulture...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Local
Minnesota Government
Mendota Heights, MN
Government
City
Mendota Heights, MN
State
Washington State
Sasquatch 107.7

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
HASTINGS, MN
KARE 11

University of Minnesota Teamster union votes to authorize strike: 'Spread the wealth a little bit'

MINNEAPOLIS — After holding a weeks-long vote, service workers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike and will file its notice Tuesday morning. The Teamsters 230 union, which represents about 1,500 service workers at the university, voted to authorize a strike by a margin of 93%, according to Brian Aldes, the vice president of the union.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Book: The Take-Over Friend

Carol Dines writes fiction for young adults and adults. Her new YA novel, The Take-Over Friend, is now available at local bookstores and online retailers. She's also the author of the YA novels: Best Friends Tell the Best Lies, and The Queen's Soprano, as well as a collection of short stories for young adults, Talk to Me.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday

BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
BECKER, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
