Anoka teacher grows record-setting pumpkin; wins CA competition
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An Anoka teacher took home a blue ribbon and thousands of dollars in prize money after setting a new U.S. record for heaviest pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California. The Associated Press reported Monday that Travis Gienger, a horticulture...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Nicole Middendorf Foundation offers support to domestic abuse survivors
MINNETONKA, Minn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local nonprofit is getting ready for an annual event to raise funds to help men and women dealing with domestic violence. The Nicole Middendorf Foundation was founded in 2014 to offer a support system to help domestic abuse...
Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
Activists set up camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment clear-out
MINNEAPOLIS — After Minneapolis city workers cleared out a large homeless encampment in Near North, a group of activists set up camp on the steps of city hall, saying they'll stay there for "as long as it takes" to get results. Advocates said they plan to hold a rally...
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Bloomington Fire Dept. and others transition to full-time staff to address worker shortage
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — There's a big problem in firefighting right now, not enough people, or at least, not enough volunteers. Countless fire departments across the country rely on volunteer firefighters who are on-call and only get paid when the emergency calls come in. This model is common in small...
Live your best fall life at some of these metro-area attractions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On what's expected to be a picture-perfect fall weekend weather-wise, there's no shortage of things to do to kick off spooky season. You can start with a fang-tastic Halloween display at a home in Cottage Grove, offering a fright from 6 to 8:30 every night in October — and all for a good cause.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
MPD presence increases downtown in first weeks of Operation Endeavor
MINNEAPOLIS — At the corner of Ninth and Nicollet on Monday afternoon, about a dozen members of the nonprofit We Push For Peace kept a watchful eye on the streets, just as they do every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They're just one of the community groups...
Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
University of Minnesota Teamster union votes to authorize strike: 'Spread the wealth a little bit'
MINNEAPOLIS — After holding a weeks-long vote, service workers at the University of Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike and will file its notice Tuesday morning. The Teamsters 230 union, which represents about 1,500 service workers at the university, voted to authorize a strike by a margin of 93%, according to Brian Aldes, the vice president of the union.
Book: The Take-Over Friend
Carol Dines writes fiction for young adults and adults. Her new YA novel, The Take-Over Friend, is now available at local bookstores and online retailers. She's also the author of the YA novels: Best Friends Tell the Best Lies, and The Queen's Soprano, as well as a collection of short stories for young adults, Talk to Me.
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
Minnesota Teen Almost Dies Watching “Stranger Things”
They say texting while driving or any other form of distracted driving is as dangerous, if not more, than drunk driving. Yet I witness it all the time on my travels up north and back every weekend. Driving too slowly, weaving in and out of their lane, etc. According to...
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
Maple Grove community rallies around local greenhouse after devastating fire
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Maple Grove firefighters were called out to Lynde's Greenhouse around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a massive fire that damaged several buildings and greenhouses. On Monday afternoon, workers at Lynde’s posted on Facebook that they were looking for a few volunteers to help them save some...
