Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
The scariest horror movies to stream on Hulu
Thrills and chills await movie buffs on Hulu, the streaming service that’s making its case to be synonymous with the horror genre. That’s especially this Huluween month, which has brought sadomasochists everywhere with Hellraiser 2022, David Bruckner’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s twisted horror classic. The platform is a reliable resource for viewers seeking pulse-pounding, thought-provoking horror, whether it’s mainstream fare like Marvel’s bloody Blade franchise or indie gems like The Vigil and Possessor. There’s a particular focus on non-English-language horror classics; recent French hit Titane is available, as are several titles from Korean master Bong Joon-ho (ever heard of an Oscar best picture winner called Parasite?). The A.V. Club is here to point you in the right direction, to minimize the time spent meandering through listings, and get you straight to the edge of your seat with Hulu’s best and most horrific offerings.
A.V. Club
Everybody's getting tortured (or re-cast) in the teaser for Wheel Of Time's second season
Amidst all the hobbit-y hullabaloo for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at New York Comic Con yesterday, Amazon did take a few minutes to acknowledge that it does, in fact, still have another expensive adaptation of a best-selling fantasy franchise on its TV docket: The Wheel Of Time.
A.V. Club
In Piggy, body shaming and a slasher add up to a horror film withatwist
The poster for Piggy, with a blood-soaked girl standing in what looks like a defiant pose, strongly implies a particular sort of story that the movie itself doesn’t exactly offer. As one might reasonably assume, the girl in question is given the insulting nickname of the title and bullied. As one might not, this isn’t about her taking violent revenge upon her tormentors. Writer-director Carlota Pereda, in her solo feature debut that expands her previous short, adds a major swerve that takes things in a different direction from the usual underdog vengeance tale. Not that the opening pig head on a butcher hook is entirely misdirection, mind.
A.V. Club
Wendell & Wild
It takes a visionary director to adapt Neil Gaiman’s Coraline in a successful manner, and Henry Selick is just that. But during a Saturday afternoon panel at New York Comic Con, the Wendell & Wild director says that choosing his protagonist for the project involved a key moment of collaborating with Jordan Peele, who he says pushed him to create a story that centers a young woman of color.
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
5 big takeaways from New York Comic Con 2022
You can’t have a Comic-Con without a barrage of pop culture-related news stemming out of it. While New York’s isn’t as massive as San Diego’s annual gathering, this year’s NYCC still offered a load of updates. The four-day event featured panels from exciting upcoming shows, from Netflix’s Wednesday to HBO Max’s Velma, while movies like Halloween Ends got a send-off with a tribute to Jamie Lee Curtis (with a packed audience cheering on her every word). Lest we forget, Super Mario Bros. unveiled its first trailer. Here are The A.V. Club’s five big takeaways to wade through everything revealed.
A.V. Club
Daemon and Viserys’ poignant moment on House Of The Dragon wasn’t scripted
[The following contains spoilers for the House Of The Dragon episode “The Lord Of The Tides”]. The most recent episode of HBO’s House Of The Dragon was a lot, with a emotionally complex dinner party and a misunderstood conversation that is going to annoyingly serve as the basis of an entire war, but one of its best moments—arguably one of the best moments in the whole Game Of Thrones HBO franchise—came after Paddy Considine’s King Viserys made his dramatic “I’d like an Emmy, please” entrance during the big debate sequence.
A.V. Club
Alan Moore unsurprisingly thinks superheroes “can be a precursor to fascism”
Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version swinging into theaters last month, Watchmen author Alan Moore still isn’t a fan of superheroes. Speaking to The Guardian last week, Moore spoke with his typical candor, bluntly saying that our cultural obsession with superheroes “can very often be a precursor to fascism.”
A.V. Club
Richard Linklater pissed at the Academy after it deems Apollo 10 1/2 ineligible for Best Animated Feature
Director Richard Linklater is getting vocal about his frustrations with The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences this week, after the Oscar-granting body decided that his recent film Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood doesn’t qualify for its Best Animated Feature Film category, on account of not being animated enough.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Whoa, this new Picard trailer has some weird Next Generation cameos
The central premise of Star Trek: Picard’s third and final season has always been pretty clear: To give fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation the reunion tour this particular show had always resisted becoming for its first two seasons on the air. There’s nothing really wrong with that, either: It’s not like Jonathan Frakes, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden aren’t still compelling as Riker, Worf, Troi, LaForge and Crusher—or that it’s not fascinating to see how these characters are handling Federation life 20-plus years after the show ended.
A.V. Club
Mustache enthusiast Kenneth Branagh to make third Poirot movie
Kenneth Branagh’s combing those whiskers, packing his mustache guards, and heading to Venice. Announced today, the Oscar-nominated director will return to the Christie-verse with A Haunting In Venice, another mustache-centric Poirot mystery that follows Death On The Nile. A Haunting In Venice isn’t shaking up the formula. Branagh’s bringing...
A.V. Club
Star Trek: Discovery fifth season teaser: David Cronenberg dares you to be great
Look: It’s never not going to be a little funny that director David Cronenberg has become such a visible part of the Star Trek universe in recent years—to the point that it’s Cronenberg’s face and voice that welcomes fans in the new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, unleashed at the franchise’s big New York Comic Con panel today.
A.V. Club
How Hellraiser director David Bruckner turned me into a movie villain after a negative review
The relationship between filmmakers and critics can be a complicated one. Directors can spend years getting something made, and may become understandably defensive when a critic fires off a review that dismisses, misinterprets, or condemns that project. Conversely, critics consider themselves analysts of form and/or function, and temperature-takers of the merits of a work. When their critique is rebuked it can feel like their role as cultural commentators is being challenged. Of course, each party can learn from the other, but like with any relationship, their dynamic requires mutual respect, humility, and a level of compassion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me
Selena Gomez is no stranger to the warm lick of the limelight: she had her first major television role on Barney & Friends when she was just 10. But in her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me, the actor/singer/entrepreneur steps into a different, more personally illuminating spotlight. The first trailer for the film (which dropped today) finds Gomez contemplating her personal achievements, her health struggles, and her two decades as a public figure.
A.V. Club
Hulu’s Devil In The White City also loses director Todd Field
Things aren’t going especially well in 1890s Chicago, and not just because of serial killer H.H. Holmes and his funky Murder Castle: Just a few days after losing star Keanu Reeves, Hulu’s adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-selling book The Devil In The White City has also lost director Todd Field (according to Variety). Set around the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago and focusing on the dual storylines of architect Daniel H. Burnham and aforementioned murderer H.H. Holmes, the highly anticipated adaptation seems to be settling into development hell with these recent departures.
A.V. Club
The Winchesters
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 9 to Thursday, October 13. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Let The Right One In (Showtime, Sunday,...
A.V. Club
Old Man offers a compelling performance from Stephen Lang, but not much else
Old Man is a film that feels like it should work a lot better than it does. It’s an example of filmmaking that makes use of its minimal resources to great effect, a testament to the power of budget productions to create an entertaining experience as marshaled by director Lucky McKee. Writer Joel Veach has crafted a scenario that is both mysterious and engaging, and Stephen Lang’s titular performance is a tightrope walk of hilarity and menace. So why does Old Man still feel like a disappointment when the credits roll?
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
Fascinating, multifaceted women have always been an essential part of the Game Of Thrones universe, and House Of The Dragon has continued that trend in the conflict between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke). However, the new series has also tried to subvert its predecessor’s reputation of gratuitous violence against those women by being more intentional with its choices, particularly in depicting how female characters suffer at the hands of a patriarchal system.
Comments / 0