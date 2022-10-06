ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos police officer resigns after being charged with injury to child, violence against family

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time

A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
GONZALES, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death

SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Marcos, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hays County, TX
kurv.com

Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio

Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Hcso
Community Impact Austin

At war with an invisible killer: Surge in fentanyl deaths prompt action from local, national agencies

Darren and Shannon McConville lost their son, Kevin, to fentanyl weeks before his senior year in Hays CISD. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sitting side by side and holding a framed photo of their son, Kevin, Shannon and Darren McConville shared the life and last moments of their 17-year-old son who they lost to a fentanyl overdose in July.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspect who failed to stop and render aid

SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who hit and killed a bicyclist on the west side of town. Hnery Arizola was riding his bicycle on September 26 around 1:32 a.m. on the the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was hit from behind by a driver who had partially left the roadway to the right.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KVUE

DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy