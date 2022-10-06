San Marcos police officer resigns after being charged with injury to child, violence against family

Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time
A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Suspect arrested after woman found beaten to death
SAN ANTONIO – One suspect is in custody after a woman was found beaten to death on the city’s Southeast side Saturday night, said San Antonio Police. At 11 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of Prestwick Boulevard, according to SAPD.
KVIA
San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old in a McDonald’s parking lot is identified
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Authorities in Texas have identified the officer who shot and critically injured a teenager in a McDonald's parking lot. Bodycam footage captured the incident in San Antonio last Sunday appears to contradict the officer's own account. San Antonio Officer James Brennand was fired for violating the...
kurv.com
Five Teens In Custody For Deadly Drive-By Shooting In San Antonio
Five teens are now in custody for a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County last week. Bexar County deputies arrested 17-year-old Johnny Bermea on Friday, along with two teens, ages 14 and 15. Two other suspects, also 14 and 15, were picked up after the shooting last Tuesday. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest three more teens after deadly drive-by shooting that left one woman dead
SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting that left one woman dead and another woman hospitalized. The shooting took place after midnight on Tuesday at the 11000 block of Bald Mountain. According to officials, two teenage boys were arrested after they...
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in West Side hit-and-run; police need help finding culprit
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man on the city’s West Side. The incident occurred Monday, Sept. 26 around 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway, not far from South Callaghan Road and Highway 90.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people are dead after altercation between neighbors led to fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating what led to a fatal shooting between neighbors that left two men dead and one hospitalized. The incident happened at the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadows Apartments at around 1:27 a.m. Police say that residents in building 12 and...
At war with an invisible killer: Surge in fentanyl deaths prompt action from local, national agencies
Darren and Shannon McConville lost their son, Kevin, to fentanyl weeks before his senior year in Hays CISD. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sitting side by side and holding a framed photo of their son, Kevin, Shannon and Darren McConville shared the life and last moments of their 17-year-old son who they lost to a fentanyl overdose in July.
fox7austin.com
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspect who failed to stop and render aid
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying the suspect who hit and killed a bicyclist on the west side of town. Hnery Arizola was riding his bicycle on September 26 around 1:32 a.m. on the the 6100 block of Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy when he was hit from behind by a driver who had partially left the roadway to the right.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
KVUE
DPS arrest man accused of attempting to enter Austin day care with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a man who reportedly attempted to enter an Austin daycare with a gun on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The owner of Primrose School of Four Points reported that a witness who was in the parking lot at the time of the crime informed her that she saw the suspect attempt to open two locked doors at the facility.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
foxsanantonio.com
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved
The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
Police investigating two people found dead in Schertz home
Family called police to ask for a welfare check.
