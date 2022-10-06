The Fulton County Fairgrounds will be hosting its third annual Spooktacular Fall Family Campout this weekend. Camping is full for this year, with 400 campers registered, but anyone is welcome to come for the events happening throughout the weekend. Fair board member, Luanne Strauss said that the campout has “100 more campers than last year and our event continues to grow each year.”

FULTON COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO