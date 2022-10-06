ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He started doing it for a good cause, but now it’s a fun competition, and he needs your help to win. Dalton Cleghorn says he’s got “America’s Best Mullet, right here.” That’s “right here” in northwest Ohio, still unofficially though for now.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A Risingsun restaurant was inspected after a second complaint of a child in the facility’s work area was received. The Wood County Health Department inspected Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., on Sept. 23 after receiving a complaint the day prior that children were observed running around behind the store counters and near food being prepared.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Oregon, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, OH
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo celebrates conservation at Sturgeon Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of lake sturgeons are now swimming in the Maumee River. It's all a part of the Toledo Zoo's plan to keep the fish alive and populated in northwest Ohio. The annual Sturgeon Fest took place at the city of Toledo boat launch in south Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morrissey
Person
Cody Miller
sent-trib.com

2 BG men cited for fighting

Two Bowling Green men have been cited for fighting. On Saturday at 3:16 a.m. while on routine patrol near City Lot 4 and Court Street, a Bowling Green police officer observed two men fighting. The officer initiated the cruiser’s overhead light and an air horn and both parties stopped fighting...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fcnews.org

Spooky fun returns to fairgrounds

The Fulton County Fairgrounds will be hosting its third annual Spooktacular Fall Family Campout this weekend. Camping is full for this year, with 400 campers registered, but anyone is welcome to come for the events happening throughout the weekend. Fair board member, Luanne Strauss said that the campout has “100 more campers than last year and our event continues to grow each year.”
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

A trip to the mechanic leads to supporting a good cause

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Sarah and Sawyer Ryley spend a couple hours each Saturday with an opossum. Yep, those funny-looking marsupials. "It's fun seeing the animals. They're really cute," Sawyer said. But what led them to the animals is not so cute. The Ryley's car wouldn't start. Surprising news would...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
WTOL 11

Napoleon church plans months-long vigil to help the homeless

NAPOLEON, Ohio — St. Paul United Methodist Church's Pastor Jennifer Miller has been with the church for over a year and a half. Her daytime job is as a housing specialist dealing with the Section 8 Voucher Program at the Northwest Consortium of Housing Authorities. Through this, she learned a jarring fact about her county.
NAPOLEON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH

Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Adult day care progresses toward opening in BG

A day care for adults with memory issues may be open at the Wood County Senior Center early next year. At the September meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging heard a presentation by the director of Toledo-based Memory Lane Care Services. The non-profit would also operate the Bowling Green site.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Charities
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy