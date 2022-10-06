Read full article on original website
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
13abc.com
A Toledo man eyes the national mullet title
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He started doing it for a good cause, but now it’s a fun competition, and he needs your help to win. Dalton Cleghorn says he’s got “America’s Best Mullet, right here.” That’s “right here” in northwest Ohio, still unofficially though for now.
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A Risingsun restaurant was inspected after a second complaint of a child in the facility’s work area was received. The Wood County Health Department inspected Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., on Sept. 23 after receiving a complaint the day prior that children were observed running around behind the store counters and near food being prepared.
Local pizza-maker named top finalist in national pizza making contest
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — October is National Pizza Month and with over 94% of Americans consuming pizza regularly, it's safe to say demand is high for and orders most likely are, too. That means there have to be some pretty fast pizza makers out there. One local restaurant manager is...
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
Toledo Zoo celebrates conservation at Sturgeon Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of lake sturgeons are now swimming in the Maumee River. It's all a part of the Toledo Zoo's plan to keep the fish alive and populated in northwest Ohio. The annual Sturgeon Fest took place at the city of Toledo boat launch in south Toledo...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Located in northwest Ohio on the tip of Lake Erie, Toledo is known for its bustling downtown area, minor league baseball team, and many parks and nature reserves. Often called the Glass Capital of the World because of its history of glass manufacturing, tourists from all over the country visit Toledo, learn about its unique history, and experience its live music, craft beer, and art scene.
sent-trib.com
2 BG men cited for fighting
Two Bowling Green men have been cited for fighting. On Saturday at 3:16 a.m. while on routine patrol near City Lot 4 and Court Street, a Bowling Green police officer observed two men fighting. The officer initiated the cruiser’s overhead light and an air horn and both parties stopped fighting...
fcnews.org
Spooky fun returns to fairgrounds
The Fulton County Fairgrounds will be hosting its third annual Spooktacular Fall Family Campout this weekend. Camping is full for this year, with 400 campers registered, but anyone is welcome to come for the events happening throughout the weekend. Fair board member, Luanne Strauss said that the campout has “100 more campers than last year and our event continues to grow each year.”
A trip to the mechanic leads to supporting a good cause
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Sarah and Sawyer Ryley spend a couple hours each Saturday with an opossum. Yep, those funny-looking marsupials. "It's fun seeing the animals. They're really cute," Sawyer said. But what led them to the animals is not so cute. The Ryley's car wouldn't start. Surprising news would...
Mental health therapist speaks on desensitization, facing trauma following Whitmer HS shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Brad Hathaway has been coaching high school sports since 1978 and said he has witnessed shootings at other football games before. "Unfortunately, I’ve been through this kind of thing before," Hathaway said. He was one of many people at a Whitmer High School football game...
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools Superintendent provides an update on student shooting victim
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc got the chance to speak with WLS Superintendent Kadee Anstadt Sunday, just as she was getting back from the hospital. She was visiting the shooting victim from Friday’s Whitmer vs. Central Catholic High School football game. “She’s obviously recovering and we wish her the...
Napoleon church plans months-long vigil to help the homeless
NAPOLEON, Ohio — St. Paul United Methodist Church's Pastor Jennifer Miller has been with the church for over a year and a half. Her daytime job is as a housing specialist dealing with the Section 8 Voucher Program at the Northwest Consortium of Housing Authorities. Through this, she learned a jarring fact about her county.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
sent-trib.com
Adult day care progresses toward opening in BG
A day care for adults with memory issues may be open at the Wood County Senior Center early next year. At the September meeting, the Wood County Committee on Aging heard a presentation by the director of Toledo-based Memory Lane Care Services. The non-profit would also operate the Bowling Green site.
Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana
Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
