72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
mynews13.com
Deltona family begins rebuilding after Hurricane Ian with help from FEMA
DELTONA, Fla — The clean-up efforts after a storm are both timely and costly, and seeing the damage brings back thoughts of how scary Hurricane Ian was for the Hayden family. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian damaged the Deltona home. Recovering has been expensive. FEMA offered them...
pethelpful.com
Video of 'Longest-Resident Dog' at Orlando Shelter Losing Hope After the Hurricane Has Us in Tears
There are some dogs that take a long time to get adopted from shelters, and this can be for a variety of reasons. However, no matter the reason, all pups deserve to be adopted and spend their lives in loving and comfortable homes. One viral video is trying to help a pup get that opportunity after a long time spent in the shelter.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
mynews13.com
Orlo Vista residents seek answers post-Hurricane Ian flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s still a long road to recovery for so many whose homes were more or less gutted by floodwaters in Orlando’s Orlo Vista area. Floodwaters are gone but cleanup continues in Orlo Vista. Mayor Demings: public works, stormwater utilities continue to monitor retention ponds.
click orlando
East Orange County family remains without power, water following Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have washed away part of Hamilton Drive in east Orange County. Jamin VanLandingham lives on the street and showed the damage to News 6 on Saturday. The water was up to his midsection at its deepest point. “A car can easily...
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
WESH
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
click orlando
Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need. Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply. Phase One of...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
Thieves are targeting restaurants for used cooking oil, but why?
PALM COAST, Fla. — * The above video was originally published in June 2021. You've likely heard of thieves ripping off catalytic converters from cars or stripping copper from anything they can find to sell or pawn to the highest bidder. But used cooking oil?. Flagler County Sheriff's Office...
WESH
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
mynews13.com
Ian's rainfall makes up nearly a quarter of our 2022 total so far
Hurricane Ian produced historic rainfall totals for most of Central Florida, which led to record flooding. The storm also pushed rainfall totals for this September to historic levels. Areas along Interstate 4 saw the highest rainfall amounts. There was a sharp cutoff in rain totals from Orange into Lake County,...
‘Washed away in an instant’: 62-year-old Daytona Beach Shores restaurant swept away by Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla — A portion of a popular restaurant at the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores was washed away by Hurricane Ian. Managers at Crabby Joe’s said the restaurant is holding on by a thread, with the dining room barely intact and most of the pier gone.
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
leesburg-news.com
Lady cop forced to fire taser at 240-pound woman who outweighed her
A Leesburg woman who was wanted on an arrest warrant was wrangled into custody after allegedly assaulting a female Leesburg police officer. The officer was on patrol Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of Tuskegee Street when she spotted 31-year-old Chachina Breanna Mitchell walking, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
mynews13.com
Orlando senior spends retirement feeding community
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to impact many Central Florida families including increasing the number of residents in need of hunger relief. Tom Roderick, 65, said it motivates him to help out. What You Need To Know. 65-year-old Tom Roderick is spending his retirement volunteering with the Salvation...
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped via the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who toured the county Friday, stated inland areas nonetheless have a lot of standing water that doesn’t have wherever to go.
