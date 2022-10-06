ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

mynews13.com

Deltona family begins rebuilding after Hurricane Ian with help from FEMA

DELTONA, Fla — The clean-up efforts after a storm are both timely and costly, and seeing the damage brings back thoughts of how scary Hurricane Ian was for the Hayden family. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian damaged the Deltona home. Recovering has been expensive. FEMA offered them...
DELTONA, FL
mynews13.com

Orlo Vista residents seek answers post-Hurricane Ian flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s still a long road to recovery for so many whose homes were more or less gutted by floodwaters in Orlando’s Orlo Vista area. Floodwaters are gone but cleanup continues in Orlo Vista. Mayor Demings: public works, stormwater utilities continue to monitor retention ponds.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia County supply drive going on for Hurricane Ian flood victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office held a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding on Monday. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles, the drop-off...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

Ian's rainfall makes up nearly a quarter of our 2022 total so far

Hurricane Ian produced historic rainfall totals for most of Central Florida, which led to record flooding. The storm also pushed rainfall totals for this September to historic levels. Areas along Interstate 4 saw the highest rainfall amounts. There was a sharp cutoff in rain totals from Orange into Lake County,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lady cop forced to fire taser at 240-pound woman who outweighed her

A Leesburg woman who was wanted on an arrest warrant was wrangled into custody after allegedly assaulting a female Leesburg police officer. The officer was on patrol Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of Tuskegee Street when she spotted 31-year-old Chachina Breanna Mitchell walking, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando senior spends retirement feeding community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to impact many Central Florida families including increasing the number of residents in need of hunger relief. Tom Roderick, 65, said it motivates him to help out. What You Need To Know. 65-year-old Tom Roderick is spending his retirement volunteering with the Salvation...
ORLANDO, FL

