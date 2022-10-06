Read full article on original website
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
No one injured after barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a barn caught fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon. The person in the house associated with the barn noticed the fire, removed a pet from the barn and called 911. Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived around 4...
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Cedar Rapids school board looks to begin its search for a new Superintendent
The Cedar Rapids school board took its first steps Monday evening to find a new superintendent. The board accepted Superintendent Noreen Bush's resignation last month during an emotional board meeting. Bush will remain until the end of the school year, but will finish the year on medical leave. Superintendent Bush...
Especially For You Race has record 15,800 registrants, raising nearly $500K
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A record-setting 15,800 people registered for the 32nd annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer. The race took place Sunday morning at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. This year’s race came in just above the previous record of 15,792 participants...
Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
Johnson County Democrats hosts Annual Fall Barbecue
Iowa City — The Johnson County Democratic Party hosted their Annual Fall Barbecue at the Johnson County Fair Grounds Sunday evening. The Annual Fall Barbecue has been an Iowa tradition for nearly 40 years. The event kicked off at 4 p.m., featuring key note addresses provided by local government...
New locally made beer raising money for derecho ReLeaf recovery
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A new beer from Backpocket Brewing in Coralville will help raise money for the ReLeaf recovery in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 August Derecho knocked out a majority of the city's trees. '8-10 Recovery Red IPA' is a new beer that will be on tap not...
Paddlers celebrate new Cedar River water trail
Paddlers on the Cedar River now will be floating on designated waters.
CCAN and RFI hold Reproductive Rights Rally
Iowa City — The Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN) and Repros For Iowa (RFI) held a Reproductive Rights Rally at the Pentacrest Lawn Sunday evening. Great Plains Action Society. Claiming Disability. LLC. Beloved Community Initiative. JustChurch. This event was in unison with Women's March's call for a National Weekend...
One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
Newbo hosts Progress Iowa Corn Fest
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, officials invited residents to attend the Progress Iowa Corn Fest in the Newbo District. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. in front of the Newbo City Market. The festival featured:. A Kids Zone. Family-friendly games. Live music. Lunch provided by the Newbo City...
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
