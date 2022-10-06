ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels

For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended […] The post State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels  appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No one injured after barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a barn caught fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon. The person in the house associated with the barn noticed the fire, removed a pet from the barn and called 911. Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived around 4...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Democrats hosts Annual Fall Barbecue

Iowa City — The Johnson County Democratic Party hosted their Annual Fall Barbecue at the Johnson County Fair Grounds Sunday evening. The Annual Fall Barbecue has been an Iowa tradition for nearly 40 years. The event kicked off at 4 p.m., featuring key note addresses provided by local government...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New locally made beer raising money for derecho ReLeaf recovery

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A new beer from Backpocket Brewing in Coralville will help raise money for the ReLeaf recovery in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 August Derecho knocked out a majority of the city's trees. '8-10 Recovery Red IPA' is a new beer that will be on tap not...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CCAN and RFI hold Reproductive Rights Rally

Iowa City — The Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN) and Repros For Iowa (RFI) held a Reproductive Rights Rally at the Pentacrest Lawn Sunday evening. Great Plains Action Society. Claiming Disability. LLC. Beloved Community Initiative. JustChurch. This event was in unison with Women's March's call for a National Weekend...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Newbo hosts Progress Iowa Corn Fest

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, officials invited residents to attend the Progress Iowa Corn Fest in the Newbo District. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. in front of the Newbo City Market. The festival featured:. A Kids Zone. Family-friendly games. Live music. Lunch provided by the Newbo City...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Two dead in UTV accident in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in an utility vehicle accident in Vinton Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Francis R. Baldus, 74, was driving his Ram 1500 eastbound on 61st Street Lane. A UTV with William C. Geater, 76, and Mary F. McElhinney, 60, was traveling eastbound in front of Baldus’ vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KSN News

Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill

(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

