Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
Related
WOLF
Jersey College and Commonwealth Health open hospital-based nursing program in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — To train additional caring and skilled nurses, Jersey College and Commonwealth Health have collaborated to establish a School of Nursing on Moses Taylor Hospital’s campus, serving the greater Scranton region. The Jersey College Hospital-Based Professional Nursing Program at Moses Taylor Hospital is a...
WOLF
Kicking off Fire Prevention Week, $71,000 was awarded to 142 departments
PLYMOUTH,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — It is Fire Prevention Week – and grants have been awarded to 142 departments across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania American Water announced it has awarded $71,000 to those 142 fire and rescue organizations, all through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The grant program was launched...
WOLF
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
WOLF
Woman sent to hospital after rear-ending tractor-trailer
VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital on Friday after rear-ending a tractor-trailer. According to State Police, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, of Danville, was driving on State Route 54 in Valley Township when she rear-ended a loaded tractor-trailer around 6:40 AM. The tractor-trailer was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
Police investigate double shooting in Hazleton
Hazleton, Luzerne Co. — Hazelton Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night. Police said they around responded at 5:45 p.m. on Friday to the area of Noble Street and Fulton Court . Hazelton City Police Department said the two male victims were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital...
WOLF
Additional criminal charges filed against man accused of driving into crowd at fundraiser
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Additional criminal charges were approved and filed against a man accused of driving through a crowd at a Berwick fundraiser, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returning home and beating his mother to death. State Police say 24-year-old Adrian...
WOLF
PSP investigate after man's body is found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating after finding a man's body in an abandoned Montour County hotel. On October 7th around 6:30 PM, PSP say they discovered the body of 47-year-old George W. Sholley III of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel on Sheraton Road in Valley Township.
WOLF
Three alarm fire heavily damages apartment in Mahanoy City
Mahanoy City, Schuykill Co. — A three alarm fire burned a block in Mahanoy City last night. A family that lived very close to the apartments watched the fire as it unfolded. “Me and my mom were taking out the trash can and we heard an explosion in the backyard," said Justin Espinoza. "Then we saw the fire.”
Comments / 0