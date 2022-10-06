ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Kicking off Fire Prevention Week, $71,000 was awarded to 142 departments

PLYMOUTH,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — It is Fire Prevention Week – and grants have been awarded to 142 departments across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania American Water announced it has awarded $71,000 to those 142 fire and rescue organizations, all through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The grant program was launched...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Bullet shot through window at elementary school

DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
DANVILLE, PA
WOLF

Woman sent to hospital after rear-ending tractor-trailer

VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital on Friday after rear-ending a tractor-trailer. According to State Police, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, of Danville, was driving on State Route 54 in Valley Township when she rear-ended a loaded tractor-trailer around 6:40 AM. The tractor-trailer was...
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dunmore, PA
Government
City
Dunmore, PA
WOLF

Police investigate double shooting in Hazleton

Hazleton, Luzerne Co. — Hazelton Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night. Police said they around responded at 5:45 p.m. on Friday to the area of Noble Street and Fulton Court . Hazelton City Police Department said the two male victims were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate after man's body is found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating after finding a man's body in an abandoned Montour County hotel. On October 7th around 6:30 PM, PSP say they discovered the body of 47-year-old George W. Sholley III of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel on Sheraton Road in Valley Township.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three alarm fire heavily damages apartment in Mahanoy City

Mahanoy City, Schuykill Co. — A three alarm fire burned a block in Mahanoy City last night. A family that lived very close to the apartments watched the fire as it unfolded. “Me and my mom were taking out the trash can and we heard an explosion in the backyard," said Justin Espinoza. "Then we saw the fire.”
MAHANOY CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy