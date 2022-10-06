Read full article on original website
Project aims to raise awareness, protect the Gila
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. The program aims to help protect local wildlife in the Gila wilderness. To help get […]
The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house
The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
Las Cruces to show off new Fire Station No. 3 as example of GO Bond projects
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department will host an open house Saturday, Oct. 15, at its newly constructed Fire Station No. 3. The open house will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday 390 N. Valley Dr.Bottled water, sodas and light snacks will be provided. Firefighters will be on hand to give tours […]
Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance
When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
Las Cruces non-profit awarded grant to increase accessibility to mental health resources
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. KFOX14 spoke...
Friday Fright Movie Night
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
You’re Probably Feeling Old If This Was Your Party Spot In EPTX
El Paso has certainly changed its appearance over the years and for the better. You know you're feeling old when a spot you would go to do pendejadas no longer exists. If someone would have told you El Paso would get a Triple-A baseball team you would think they're crazy.
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participates in job fair at Holloman Air Force Base
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office participated in a job fair at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The job fair took place Sept. 29 and Alexa Enciso from human resources, Deputy Carolina Perez and Detention Officer Marlette Hidalgo represented the department in its efforts to recruit from […]
El Paso's new dashboard shows the thousands of migrants it serves, and how many it sends north on buses
Amid a spike in migrant encounters at the southern border, the City of El Paso, Texas, launched a migrant dashboard Saturday to follow activity at its welcome center.
Clash of the Titans: Who is the toughest cop on the beat, detention officer on the block?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What agency has the toughest law-enforcement officers in the Borderland? You can find out during the 11th annual Clash of the Titans Oct. 28 at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first bout is at 7 p.m. The event features boxers […]
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
More rain is in store for the evening and the rest of the week
EL PASO, Texas- Adding to the rain the Borderland has been seeing in the past 24 hours, more is on the way. There should be evening showers in the El Paso, Van Horn, and Las Cruces areas till around 2 AM Monday morning. Van Horn may be experiencing rain well...
