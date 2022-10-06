ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

Project aims to raise awareness, protect the Gila

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Student filmmakers from New Mexico State University are getting hands-on experience out in the field, while also learning about the history of the Gila wilderness. NMSU partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to create the Gila Film School. The program aims to help protect local wildlife in the Gila wilderness. To help get […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU Fire Department to unveil new fire engine at open house

The New Mexico State University Fire Department will mark Fire Prevention Week with the arrival of a brand-new fire engine. NMSU firefighters will unveil the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the NMSU Fire Department on the Las Cruces campus.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

Lawsuit in BLM protest spurs change to city picketing ordinance

When Emma Bowar quickly organized a protest in El Paso against police brutality toward Black Americans days after George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, she didn’t anticipate it would garner much attention. On Friday, May 29, 2020, according to...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Friday Fright Movie Night

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents Friday Fright Movie Night, showing the 2021 version of “Cruella,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, at Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. Bring your camp chairs, blankets, pillows, and snacks and get cozy.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified

EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
EL PASO, TX

