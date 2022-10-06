ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

Changed Storytelling Is Helping Korean Content Stay in Touch With Audiences

Korean film and TV story-telling has expanded and adapted under the influence of both COVID and streaming video. As a result, screenwriting today may be more in touch with audience needs, media executives in Busan heard. A panel discussion on Saturday, organized by the Busan Story Market, a new wing...
MOVIES
SFGate

Kanye's antisemitic tweet could be a preview of social media's future

The rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, sent an Instagram post Friday suggesting fellow musician Sean "Diddy" Combs was controlled by Jewish people - a common antisemitic trope. Within hours, Instagram had removed the post and locked his account. That sent Ye to Twitter, where he was publicly welcomed back by...
CELEBRITIES
