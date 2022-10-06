Read full article on original website
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
Changed Storytelling Is Helping Korean Content Stay in Touch With Audiences
Korean film and TV story-telling has expanded and adapted under the influence of both COVID and streaming video. As a result, screenwriting today may be more in touch with audience needs, media executives in Busan heard. A panel discussion on Saturday, organized by the Busan Story Market, a new wing...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Selma Blair Sets New Personal Best Score After Experiencing a ‘Wake Up Call’
“Dancing With the Stars” took on once of its most popular weeks on Monday night, with each star performing routines to hit Disney+ songs. While many of the routines were on the faster side, the emotion was still running high. Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were tasked with a...
Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92.
Chris Albrecht Put on Administrative Leave by Legendary Television as New HBO Book Arrives
Legendary Television president Chris Albrecht has been placed on a leave of absence by the company, a spokesperson for Legendary confirmed to Variety Monday. No official reason for the exec’s leave of absence was provided. Albrecht has been benched just as an upcoming book, “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular...
Kanye's antisemitic tweet could be a preview of social media's future
The rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, sent an Instagram post Friday suggesting fellow musician Sean "Diddy" Combs was controlled by Jewish people - a common antisemitic trope. Within hours, Instagram had removed the post and locked his account. That sent Ye to Twitter, where he was publicly welcomed back by...
Iconic Bay Area radio station KGO officially jumps in the sports gambling toilet
The new station touts itself as "The Bay's Best Bet on Sports."
