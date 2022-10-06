Read full article on original website
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor has voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive. She said rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and build bonds with Native American communities. One proclamation called for Native Americans to be excluded from the census, while others targeted “hostile Indians” during the decades when the federal government tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. A Santa Fe historian discovered the proclamations in the archives of a California library and brought them to the attention of tribal and state officials.
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday. An attorney for Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is a documentary filmmaker and actor, says in a statement Monday that she “intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors.” Jury selection began Monday in Los Angeles and is expected to last several days. Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
HELENA, Mont. - Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order for flags flown over state buildings and grounds in the State of Montana to be flown at half staff through Sunset on Oct. 9.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man known as the “jogger rapist” is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his sentence. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. Gillmore was called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes. KOIN, which first reported his release, said he will remain under supervision until 2034. The Oregonian reports that he will be released as a low-level sex offender, angering some of his victims, who believe he should receive a higher level sex offender classification.
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A few miles meant the difference between life and death on the Florida coast when Hurricane Ian struck. And contrasting scenes of recovery and destruction show how a disaster can mean different things to different people. At one spot, a crowd of locals gather at a motel's outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. But a few miles away, entire families are staying at a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims. Relief worker Arlan Fuller says a combination of factors including location, the sturdiness of buildings and peoples' means determined how well they fared in the storm.
