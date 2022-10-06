Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Kansas felon accused of fentanyl distribution
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment Thursday charging a Kansas man with drug trafficking related offenses, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita was indicted on one count of possession with intention to distribute a controlled...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police urge members of the public to not make themselves victims
Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, 2022, the Salina Police Department worked five vehicle burglaries in central Salina involving the theft of firearms. Most, if not all, of these vehicles were unlocked at the time of the theft. These firearms will potentially be used to commit other crimes, which makes the Salina community and law enforcement less safe.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lyla Hokett
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Lyla Hokett was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, in Wichita – days after her 13th birthday. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lyla may still be in town. LYLA HOKETT. Missing from:...
Kan. woman allegedly fired gun in a home during disturbance
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for her role in an alleged domestic disturbance. Just after 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue in Haysville, according to a media release. Officers learned there had been a...
Man pleads guilty in deaths of Kansas teen and her boyfriend
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting deaths of a teenage Wichita couple whose bodies were found three days apart. Dontenzie Kelly, 24, is scheduled to be sentenced next month after admitting to two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and 17-year-old Michael Beasley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Kan. man suffered medical emergency before fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Clay Worley of Wichita. Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to an injury accident in the 5800 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers arrived,...
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
kfdi.com
Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
abc17news.com
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thieves trade stolen bus for Kansas farm pickup
The Harper County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down a stolen pickup truck and an ATV taken early Monday morning following a school bus theft.
Wichita man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of teenagers
Dontenize Kelly, 24, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon.
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
Kansas man sentenced for death of his 5-month old daughter
GREAT BEND – A Great Bend man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Bend, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District Court by...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
KWCH.com
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 teens in 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man on Friday admitted to killing two teenagers last year. Dontenize Kelly, 24 of Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon in February 2021. Wichita police found Beasley’s body in the...
WIBW
Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0