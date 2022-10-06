Jordan Peele on the Challenge of Making ‘Nope’ and ‘Wendell & Wild’ During COVID, and Can Audiences Expect a ‘Key & Peele’ Reboot?

Read full article on original website
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
Diane Keaton Salutes Barbara Davis at 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball
When Oscar-winner Diane Keaton accepted the Brass Ring Award at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball on Sunday night, she dedicated her speech to the event’s chair, Barbara Davis, highlighting Davis’ work toward finding a cure for type 1 diabetes and the state-of-the-art center she founded, which treats more than 7,500 patients a year.
Changed Storytelling Is Helping Korean Content Stay in Touch With Audiences
Korean film and TV story-telling has expanded and adapted under the influence of both COVID and streaming video. As a result, screenwriting today may be more in touch with audience needs, media executives in Busan heard. A panel discussion on Saturday, organized by the Busan Story Market, a new wing...
Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92
Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92.
Monty Python comedian John Cleese joins GB News and insists ‘it’s a free speech channel’
John Cleese has announced he will host a show on GB News next year, insisting it is a “free speech channel” and not right-wing.The Monty Python comedian discussed his decision during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.“I don’t know much about modern television, because I’ve pretty much given up on it,” Cleese said of GB News before revealing he “liked” the pitch that was made.“What they said was: ‘People say it’s a right-wing channel, it’s a free speech channel.’”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doctor Who: BBC announces when Jodie Whittaker’s final episode will airMick Lynch accuses GB News of ‘nonsense’ over claims he has ‘six-figure salary’Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd hug during Back to the Future reunion
John Stamos, Katelyn Tarver Tapped for Freevee Series Based on Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’
John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver will star in an adaptation of Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book. The half-hour scripted comedy earned a pilot order from Amazon platform Freevee. The show is a dramatic take on Simpson’s book, with Tarver playing mid-20s pop star Sadie Sparrow ingenue to mogul. Stamos will co-star as Butch Thorn, a divorced former singer-songwriter and alcoholic who is tasked with writing songs alongside Sadie. According to the official logline, the series will touch “on themes of love, friendship, divorce, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business” as it “follows Sadie’s unexpected journey as...
Art Laboe, Legendary Radio DJ Who Created Oldies but Goodies Format, Dies at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering Los Angeles DJ who championed the Oldies but Goodies format and was revered for sharing on-air dedications with listeners, died Oct. 7 in Palm Springs, Calif. Laboe was the founder of the Original Sound record label and the host of the long-running “Art Laboe Connection” syndicated...
