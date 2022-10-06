Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
Sen. Menendez: Freeze U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production
Sen. Bob Menendez called for an immediate freeze to all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, in response to its move to cut oil production amid already strained supplies due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
From Ye to the LA City Council, antisemitism and racism are running rampant
What is acceptable in our discourse seems to be changing for the worse with antisemitic and racist rhetoric coming out of our celebrities like Ye.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
Comments / 0