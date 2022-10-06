ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Independent

Trump news - live: Cassidy Hutchinson ‘cooperating’ with probe as ex-president claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating in an investigation into former president Donald Trump and his allies' effort to overturn the 2020 election.Ms Hutchinson, who was a key witness during the hearing for the House Select Committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at Capitol Hill, is cooperating with the inquiry led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, CNN reported, citing sources.Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions and millions of documents to a former...
The Associated Press

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
POLITICS

