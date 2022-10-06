Read full article on original website
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
Sperry PD: Man Arrested After Wielding Gun Inside Dollar General
Police say a man is in custody after he ran into a Dollar General with a gun. Sperry Police said the man drove erratically through a ditch to the store parking lot before running inside just before 7 p.m. Sunday. They say he scared most of the customers out of...
Tulsa Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man that allegedly robbed a gas station in Tulsa Friday night. At around 9:03 p.m., an employee at a gas station near South Sheridan Road and East 69th Street said a man, Devion Nelson, walked up to him while he was shutting off gas pumps.
2 Arrested, 1 Injured Following Attempted Traffic Stop, Crash
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop turned into a crash, according to the Collinsville Police Department. Police said at around 1:42 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver attempted to evade. As a result, the driver crashed the vehicle, police...
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 57-Year-Old Man Located, OHP Says
--- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a missing 57-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police said Vernard Albenell Smith was last seen in the area of 1100 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Okla. Smith was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a...
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash
A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
Music Mondays: Checking In With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-HITS
TULSA, Okla. - Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to. On Monday, we checked in with our friends Chubbs and Kacy over at 106.9 K-HITS for Music Mondays.
Tulsa Police Department Joins OSU-Tulsa, TCC To Help People Interested In Careers In Law Enforcement
Local organizations are coming together to encourage college students to think about a career in law enforcement as departments all over struggle to recruit new hires. Saturday’s explore public safety event allowed anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to meet Tulsa Police Department Officers and see TPD vehicles up close while also learning about careers in public safety.
TPS Discusses Safety At Board Meeting After McLain Homecoming Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's school board discussed safety, following the McLain homecoming game shooting. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers joined us live with TPS' plan to hire new campus officers.
Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures
A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
City Of Tulsa, Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission Host 'Native American Day' Celebration
Tulsa's annual "Native American Day" kicks off at Dream Keepers Park on Monday morning. The celebration is hosted by The City of Tulsa and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission. This year's celebration will feature a parade, singing, dancing and food. This year's event kicks off at 9 a.m....
Broken Arrow Fire Department Shares Fire Safety Tips During National Fire Prevention Week
It's National Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters are using this week to educate everyone on best practices to avoid a fire. Firefighters are using this year's theme of “fire won't wait. plan your escape” to stress the importance of being prepared before there's a fire. "Every year the...
Annual Up With Trees 'Human Nature' Fundraiser At Woodward Park
Up With Trees held its annual "Human Nature Event" at Woodward Park on Saturday. The event is meant to get people into green spaces to interact with and enjoy nature. Music, food, drinks and nature education opportunities were all part of the event. Up With Trees staff hopes events like...
Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend
A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
