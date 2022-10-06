ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam

The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Sperry PD: Man Arrested After Wielding Gun Inside Dollar General

Police say a man is in custody after he ran into a Dollar General with a gun. Sperry Police said the man drove erratically through a ditch to the store parking lot before running inside just before 7 p.m. Sunday. They say he scared most of the customers out of...
SPERRY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man that allegedly robbed a gas station in Tulsa Friday night. At around 9:03 p.m., an employee at a gas station near South Sheridan Road and East 69th Street said a man, Devion Nelson, walked up to him while he was shutting off gas pumps.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
news9.com

2 Arrested, 1 Injured Following Attempted Traffic Stop, Crash

Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop turned into a crash, according to the Collinsville Police Department. Police said at around 1:42 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver attempted to evade. As a result, the driver crashed the vehicle, police...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa

Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molotov Cocktails#Federal Prosecutors#Violent Crime#Holy Family Cathedral#Tulsa Police#71st#Atf
news9.com

43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash

A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

29-Year-Old Man Dead After Fiery Crash In Tulsa On I-44, OHP Says

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash that happened Saturday evening. Troopers said Mitchell Agent was pronounced dead by the Tulsa Fire Department after crashing a 1968 GMC truck he was driving. OHP said Agent was driving westbound on I-44 at about 6:45...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Department Joins OSU-Tulsa, TCC To Help People Interested In Careers In Law Enforcement

Local organizations are coming together to encourage college students to think about a career in law enforcement as departments all over struggle to recruit new hires. Saturday’s explore public safety event allowed anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to meet Tulsa Police Department Officers and see TPD vehicles up close while also learning about careers in public safety.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures

A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Annual Up With Trees 'Human Nature' Fundraiser At Woodward Park

Up With Trees held its annual "Human Nature Event" at Woodward Park on Saturday. The event is meant to get people into green spaces to interact with and enjoy nature. Music, food, drinks and nature education opportunities were all part of the event. Up With Trees staff hopes events like...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend

A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy