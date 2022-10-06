ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline

There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Benson homeowner creates her perfect world in the plot next door

OMAHA — The gardens at the Dahlia House have reached a crescendo. Hundreds of dahlias of every color are blooming. Dragonflies, butterflies and hummingbirds have been wafting through a small meadow filled with cosmos, zinnias and blanket flowers. It’s a feast for the senses, both for humans and insects....
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Historical marker unveiled at site of 1891 lynching at Omaha courthouse

People seeking justice at the Douglas County Courthouse will now walk between a pair of monuments commemorating two of the ugliest, most violent injustices in Omaha history. One historical marker, unveiled in an emotional ceremony Friday, tells the story of the lynching of George Smith by a White mob outside the courthouse in 1891. The marker also relates the context of the killing: From 1865 to 1950, thousands of Black people were victims of racial terror and lynching. The lynchings were “intended to intimidate Black people and enforce racial hierarchy and segregation.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

CHI Health advises IT security incident still affecting systems

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has been dealing with an IT security issue this week and on Thursday advised that its parent company was still managing the problem. “Our IT teams have taken some of our systems offline, which is impacting some of our facilities,” a CHI Health spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire at an Omaha apartment complex was quickly dealt with by firefighters. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Hickory and 74th Street at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Omaha Fire says when crews arrived they saw light smoke and found...
OMAHA, NE

