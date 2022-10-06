People seeking justice at the Douglas County Courthouse will now walk between a pair of monuments commemorating two of the ugliest, most violent injustices in Omaha history. One historical marker, unveiled in an emotional ceremony Friday, tells the story of the lynching of George Smith by a White mob outside the courthouse in 1891. The marker also relates the context of the killing: From 1865 to 1950, thousands of Black people were victims of racial terror and lynching. The lynchings were “intended to intimidate Black people and enforce racial hierarchy and segregation.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO