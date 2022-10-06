Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
doniphanherald.com
Mutual of Omaha tower will rise as tallest building on city skyline
There will be a new king of the Omaha skyline, and it will bear the lion logo of Mutual of Omaha. Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026, company CEO James Blackledge said in an interview last week.
Ask Omaha: About to be homeless. What are shelters like?
None of the places I called have any vacancies, so I'm kind of anxiously waiting around in limbo for a spot to open up so I can get out of a bad situation. I am a woman, waiting for a domestic violence shelter to open up.
doniphanherald.com
Benson homeowner creates her perfect world in the plot next door
OMAHA — The gardens at the Dahlia House have reached a crescendo. Hundreds of dahlias of every color are blooming. Dragonflies, butterflies and hummingbirds have been wafting through a small meadow filled with cosmos, zinnias and blanket flowers. It’s a feast for the senses, both for humans and insects....
KETV.com
'How did this happen?': Patients struggle to fill prescriptions during CHI Health outage
OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Griffin, 24, is getting ready for the week ahead but filling her medication tray with ibuprofen, Tylenol, vitamins and what remains of her prescription medication, Tramadol. She is rationing the rheumatoid arthritis medication. "I'm supposed to take two, once in the morning, once at night,"...
doniphanherald.com
Historical marker unveiled at site of 1891 lynching at Omaha courthouse
People seeking justice at the Douglas County Courthouse will now walk between a pair of monuments commemorating two of the ugliest, most violent injustices in Omaha history. One historical marker, unveiled in an emotional ceremony Friday, tells the story of the lynching of George Smith by a White mob outside the courthouse in 1891. The marker also relates the context of the killing: From 1865 to 1950, thousands of Black people were victims of racial terror and lynching. The lynchings were “intended to intimidate Black people and enforce racial hierarchy and segregation.”
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
doniphanherald.com
Air Force ordered to pay $1 million plus back pay to Bellevue man denied job in 2014
OMAHA — The Air Force must pay a Bellevue man $1 million in damages and attorney fees by Nov. 29 after unlawfully denying him a job as a military historian for medical reasons in 2014, a federal appellate agency has ruled. David Bighia, 61, is also entitled to a...
Midtown location of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema closes
In a post on Facebook, the business said Sunday was their final day of screenings. The La Vista location of the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema remains open.
1011now.com
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
Ask Omaha: do you know any Christian church that have services on days other than Sunday?
Hi all! Looking for a Christian church in Omaha that is progressive and accepting of all. I also work lots of Sundays, so bonus points if they have services on days other than Sunday. Thank you!
WOWT
CHI Health advises IT security incident still affecting systems
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has been dealing with an IT security issue this week and on Thursday advised that its parent company was still managing the problem. “Our IT teams have taken some of our systems offline, which is impacting some of our facilities,” a CHI Health spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.
WOWT
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire at an Omaha apartment complex was quickly dealt with by firefighters. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Hickory and 74th Street at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Omaha Fire says when crews arrived they saw light smoke and found...
