Hackers steal $570 million in Binance BNB crypto tokens
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hackers stole 2 million Binance BNB cryptocurrency tokens -- worth roughly $570 million -- according to a Friday statement from the BNB Chain. Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Chao tweeted that the issue "is contained now" and users' funds "are safe." "There was an exploit affecting the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
boundingintocrypto.com
🔴Binance Under Attack! | This Week in Crypto – Oct 10, 2022
Binance’s blockchain is hacked, Celsius leaks user data in a court filing and Satoshi’s long-lost Bitcoin code is found. These stories and more this week in crypto. Hackers have stolen around $600M worth of BNB tokens from Binance. Hackers targeted Binance Bridge, a cross-chain bridge that allows for the transfer of tokens between two blockchains operated by the Binance exchange, collectively known as BNB Chain. Once discovered, Binance halted the blockchain entirely, and expects that many of the tokens can be frozen or recovered.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, And Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Set to Skyrocket You Into Massive Gains
Cryptocurrencies are on their way to global adoption, and this time, three particular coins are set to take off. Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, and ` are all primed for massive gains in the near future. If you’re looking to make some serious profits in the crypto world, then you need to pay attention to these coins!
AOL Corp
FTX and Visa to launch crypto debit card worldwide
Crypto exchange FTX is partnering with Visa (V) to make it easier for individuals around the globe to use crypto holdings for everyday purchases. The pair are rolling out Visa debit cards linked to FTX accounts in 40 new countries starting in Latin America, allowing crypto holders to use their digital assets to pay for goods and services from their FTX wallets with Visa's network of 80 million merchants.
coingeek.com
Binance suspends BNB Chain after hacker creates millions of dollars in new coins
BNB Chain, Binance’s native contracts blockchain, suspended operations today after discovering an exploit that saw a large number of new BNB assets minted. The company’s estimates said the impact was between U.S.$70-110 million in BNB—which it is working to identify and contain before the hacker can gain control of funds.
Over $4B has been laundered through decentralized exchanges, cross-chain bridges, and coin-swap services, report says
Criminals have increasingly used decentralized exchanges (DEXs), cross-chain bridges, and coin-swap services for money laundering, a new report by blockchain analysis firm Elliptic shows. Though use of each typically is “overwhelmingly legitimate,” criminals so far have laundered over $4 billion in illicit crypto through the three services since 2020.
cryptoslate.com
What does The Merge mean for NFTs?
The Merge changed Ethereum’s consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. That means no more mining (computational calculations to solve an algorithm) to generate new blocks with transactions. Instead, the new blocks are proposed by network validators: participants that lock an amount of the network’s token (in this case, ETH) to be eligible to be chosen.
Sheryl Sandberg Exits Meta, But Company Will Keep Paying For Her Security
In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta. However, the company has decided to continue paying for her security into 2023, citing "continuing threats to her safety." According to Meta, from Oct. 1 through June 30, 2023, the company will pay for security services at Sandberg's residences and...
Today in Crypto: MobileCoin Debuts Data-Protecting Stablecoin; Blockchain Hackers 'Could Have Gotten More,' Binance Exec Says
Cryptocurrency and payment firm MobileCoin has teamed up with stablecoin platform Reserve to make a new stablecoin called Electronic Dollars (eUSD), which will focus on protecting users’ private transactional data, Coindesk wrote. eUSD is backed by numerous other stablecoins such as USD Coin, Pax dollar and trueUSD, with all...
NEWSBTC
Binance Expands To Kazakhstan – Uniglo.io, Synthetix (SNX), And Cardano (ADA) Grow With The Exchange
Bitcoin and other factors were always primary drives for growth within the crypto industry, but in a few years already, the biggest exchange, Binance, has taken the lead in bringing the accessibility of crypto from one country to another. In its latest move, Binance received a permanent business license to...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption
Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
bitcoinist.com
With All MetaDexa is Offering, Ripple and Internet Computer Users Will Wish Their Cryptos Were Launched on MetaDexa
Cryptocurrency aficionados are constantly looking out for the next big cryptocurrency to hop on, and all new blockchains and cryptocurrencies are vying for the attention of potential buyers by claiming to be the next big thing. Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP) had successful launches and have been doing relatively well since then but none of them has reached the levels of success that crypto enthusiasts are looking for. Now, with MetaDexa (METADEXA) and its exclusive launchpad, the search for the crypto holy grail will become significantly easier.
coingeek.com
The mask of decentralization slips again as Binance suspended BNB Chain
Last week, digital currency exchange Binance announced that a token bridge linked to BNB Chain (previously Binance Smart Chain) was hacked for $570 million. Blockchain bridges have been exploited for more than $2 billion in over a dozen hacks this year, according to Chainalysis. In response to the exploit, which...
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
PayPal’s ‘misinformation’ misfire and what it means for finance
It was a quiet weekend—unless you were PayPal. The payments and crypto giant, which also owns Venmo, got lit up on Twitter over a Friday news report that the company planned to fine users up to $2,500 for promoting “misinformation.” By Saturday, the likes of Elon Musk and David Marcus—both members of the so-called PayPal Mafia—had piled on, and by Sunday #DeletePayPal was trending.
Turkish Delivery Startup Getir Moving to Snap Up Gorillas
Turkish delivery startup Getir is reportedly moving to finalize details to close a deal for undisclosed terms to snap up German competitor Gorillas Technologies. The rumored acquisition deal, a mix of cash and equity, would give Getir a delivery foothold in the central U.K. and German markets, Bloomberg reported on Monday (Oct. 10) citing unnamed sources with insider information. The discussions may not result in a deal.
cryptoslate.com
Nillion Hires Top Coinbase & Bloomberg Lawyer Lindsay Danas Cohen as General Counsel
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York, USA, 10th October, 2022, Chainwire — A Breakthrough in Mathematics Enables New, Non-blockchain, Web3 Use Cases that Go Beyond...
Apple Co-Founder Takes Swipe At Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Over Cost Cuts, Citing His Personal 'Sacrifice'
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak recounted a personal experience on Wednesday while taking a dig at Meta Platforms Inc META, the social networking goliath headed by Mark Zuckerberg. What Happened: Wozniak, who founded Apple together with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne in 1976, tweeted that when COVID-19 prevented his...
nftgators.com
Meta’s Journey to Innovation: Zuckerberg’s Big Bet on the Metaverse
Meta has attempted to create potential rivals to Substack and Clubhouse but recently shut them down. The company also recently announced it would be removing Instagram’s Shops tab, which was meant to transform Meta into Amazon’s competitor. Zuckerberg has been betting big on the metaverse, which could help...
