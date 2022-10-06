ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Photo gallery: '20s-themed benefit party roars into La Jolla to support students in need

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTS7S_0iPC1kSo00

The Positive Movement Foundation , a San Diego nonprofit that works to support underserved and at-risk youths, presented "Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring '20s" on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt.

The second annual benefit event included craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, a hot air balloon experience and more.

The foundation works with area schools to provide students with laptops and other supplies, education workshops, scholastic scholarships, mentorships, tutoring and more.

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
localemagazine.com

Enter to Win 2 “Three Day”VIP Tickets to Wonderfront Festival in San Diego This November

Calling All Festival-Goers—This Giveaway Is for You!. It’s fall in San Diego, which means it’s festival szn! Get ready to don your chicest ensemble at the Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival—a three-day musical event taking place Nov. 18-20, 2022. Festival goers will have the chance to see headliners like Kings of Leon, Zac Brown Band, Gwen Stefani and more! Don’t have tickets yet? Fear not! Pacifico Clara® and Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival have teamed up to give away two VIP tickets to one lucky winner! That’s right—you and your best friend will have the chance to go for free!
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
coolsandiegosights.com

Treasures discovered in Balboa Park!

Many incredible treasures could be found by visitors to Balboa Park today. All anyone had to do is look about. Treasure could be discovered all weekend in Spanish Village Art Center. The Art Glass Guild’s Fall Patio Show filled tables with glittering riches. Paella was a tasty treasure served...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Silent Auctions#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Charities
homestratosphere.com

Sandra Bullock 91-Acre San Diego Compound (Listed for $6 Million)

Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2010, actress Sandra Bullock has starred in numerous movie blockbusters, including comedies, dramas and action thrillers. Dubbed “America’s sweetheart,” the versatile brunette has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and took home the Oscar for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County

Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Community Howls After San Diego Dog Park Mural is Painted Over

At a South Park dog park, the group Dog Owners of Grape Street is upset the City of San Diego shut down their artistic community project that covered graffiti tagged all over the park bathroom, tables, and trash cans. In an effort to beautify the Grape Street Dog Park, several people and park patrons volunteered to help complete what became a mural of some of the local dogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

World Homeless Day: Record number of deaths on the streets in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the latest official count, there is a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. The situation has gotten so bad influential people like Bill Walton have been forced to speak out, going as far as calling on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure on the issue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy