Photo gallery: '20s-themed benefit party roars into La Jolla to support students in need

The Positive Movement Foundation , a San Diego nonprofit that works to support underserved and at-risk youths, presented "Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring '20s" on Oct. 1 at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt.

The second annual benefit event included craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, a hot air balloon experience and more.

The foundation works with area schools to provide students with laptops and other supplies, education workshops, scholastic scholarships, mentorships, tutoring and more.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .