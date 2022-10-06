ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Kevin korineck
4d ago

if there's anything that I wished trump would've accomplished it would be to inspire everyday regular people to run for political offices and get these career criminals off the thrones they've been sitting on for years!

Hatrick
4d ago

Ethics? You mean like the Lamont's wife getting a 4 million dollar contract for her company for covid testing?🤔🤥

Lynn Peckham
3d ago

There is going to be a shake up coming like no other. All these corrupt politicians and company are going to pay big time!! I am praying that justice prevail and every corrupt, evil person best get ready and right with their maker!Maker!!

FOX 61

Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district

HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Political Bias Has No Place in the Classroom

By now, we’ve all seen the recent video of a Cos Cob school Assistant Principal preaching his personal bias against Catholics, conservatives and “older” teachers and woke indoctrination of students as a main mission of his occupation. Only days later, concerned educators shared politically focused teacher training...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Striking nurses to get support boost in fight for new contract

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Unionized nurses at Windham Hospital will get a major boost in their ongoing fight to secure a new contract. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will speak out and support the nurses on Monday afternoon. Blumenthal is expected to speak at AFT Connecticut in Rocky Hill, where he’ll...
ROCKY HILL, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: New England Flagger Services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Need a fresh start? Join our Team. New England Flagger Services is looking for hard working, dependable employees to fill over 20 flagging positions. Earn between $17 - $18 an hour. ATSSA certification preferred but will train. Our jobsites are located throughout Connecticut. You must be over 18 years old and hold a valid driver’s license along with a registered and insured motor vehicle to get to job sites. Availability should be Monday through Friday. Overtime available. Join our team of dedicated professional flaggers protecting work zones throughout Connecticut. Retired, Veterans and minorities are encouraged to apply. Apply at www.newenglandflagger.com New England Flagger Services is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Blumenthal supports striking Windham Hospital nurses

Scot Haney tracks warmer temperatures coming to Connecticut this week. Earlier this morning, the 15th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Walk for Apraxia took place. Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. Updated: 11 hours ago. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path

Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial

A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

How Can Manufacturing Solve the Labor Crisis? Think Differently.

The manufacturing workforce today is different than the workforce of just a few years ago. And if manufacturers want to attract and retain employees, they must adapt. That was the resounding message from a panel of manufacturing leaders speaking at the Oct. 6 Connecticut Workforce Summit, hosted by CBIA, affiliates ReadyCT and CONNSTEP, and Social Venture Partners Connecticut, and sponsored by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
CONNECTICUT STATE

