XRP Flashes Ultra-Bullish Signal As Cardano’s Hoskinson Throws Weight Behind Ripple In SEC Case
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has stated that he believes XRP is a Commodity and not a Security giving some nuance on his stand in the SEC vs Ripple case after being pressured by some XRP adherents. “I’ve always taken a position that most layer 1 protocols aren’t securities,” Charles...
LBank Exchange Named The “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” At Asia’s Premier Event
At the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event, LBank, a major cryptocurrency exchange, was recognized as the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange”. The largest two-day event in the MENA attracted over 1000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors, and LBank showed off at it. Visitors who stopped by the LBank team’s enticing booth saw firsthand the range of cryptocurrency services provided by the rapidly expanding exchange.
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin and Stepn – Three Underrated Altcoins With Potentials
Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.
Bitcoin Buys By Whales Gathers Pace With Almost $1 Billion Worth Of BTC Accumulated In 9 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been on their longest “sustained” accumulation streak since May, adding 46,173 BTC (worth around $929 million) to their holdings since September 27. According to crypto market sentiment analysis platform Santiment, who first pointed out the data, such market activity among wallets that hold between...
Amid Sharp Fall in Trading Volume, Indian Crypto Exchange ZebPay Sets Eyes on Singapore, UAE Markets
India-focused crypto exchange ZebPay has applied for a license in Singapore and is planning a similar move in the UAE. The trading platform’s decision, founded in 2014, to seek a license to operate in another country comes on the heels of a drastic fall in trading volume, which some reports suggest is as much as 90%, media reports said.
Bitcoin Facing Dearth Of Institutional Interest Despite Discounted Price
The Bitcoin (BTC) market is witnessing a deficiency of institutional investors’ interest of late despite the price slash arising from the drop and several “buy the dip” narratives pumped into the scene. Institutional investors are crucial determinants of market movements; consequently, a decline in their interest indicates...
How NFT-based Big Eyes Coin Compares To Decentraland and Tezos
Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale entered its third stage late last week and raised almost $3.5 million. The platform seeks to launch its official NFT platform during this third phase, where crypto users will be able to monetize digital content and trade NFTs on the network. But why NFTs? The most straightforward reason is so the token can sustain itself after launch. For now, we will review the top coins supporting NFTs, namely Decentraland MANA) and Tezos (XTZ), and how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) compares to them.
Ethereum-Based Tiamonds Announces Launch on P2PB2B Exchange
Ethereum-based project Tiamonds is set to launch on the popular digital assets trading platform P2PB2B exchange, the platform announced via a recent press release. Tiamonds is an asset-backed token based on the Ethereum blockchain representing a real-world individual diamond. The project seeks to combine asset tokenization, education and gamification with a deflationary cryptocurrency.
Solana Strides Ahead of its Peers in Energy Preservation — Report
According to a report published by Solana, the overall carbon footprint has surged by 26% in the last six months. Unsurprisingly, the analysis shows that a single Bitcoin transaction consumes more power than running the Solana network for an hour. Furthermore, the Solana foundation plans to introduce compressed NFTs where NFT sellers mint up to 10 NFTs in a single transaction.
Bank of England further boosts gilt-buying programme as market turmoil returns
The Bank of England has said it will further bolster its emergency bond-buying plan as it warned the ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The central bank said it will now widen the scope of its UK government bond-buying programme, which was launched in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil, to include purchases of index-linked UK government bonds amid concerns over another “fire sale” of gilts.It comes after the sell-off in government bonds – also known as gilts – resumed on Monday as investor concerns failed to subside despite action by the...
Bank of England expands bond buying to avoid ‘fire sale’
Central bank was forced to act to protect pension funds after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget
Flat For Flip Set To Become First European Real Estate Dao With 7,777 NFT Apartments In 7 European Countries
POLAND / OCTOBER 10th, 2022 / Flat for Flip is pleased to announce yet another exclusive giveaway for the NFT buyers till the 30th of October on OpenSea. For every new NFT buyer in October, the team will select one or more buyers and return 2X the amount spent. The...
