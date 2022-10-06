ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

LBank Exchange Named The “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” At Asia’s Premier Event

At the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event, LBank, a major cryptocurrency exchange, was recognized as the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange”. The largest two-day event in the MENA attracted over 1000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors, and LBank showed off at it. Visitors who stopped by the LBank team’s enticing booth saw firsthand the range of cryptocurrency services provided by the rapidly expanding exchange.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin and Stepn – Three Underrated Altcoins With Potentials

Bear markets are reputable within any industry that involves buying and selling, as an extended period of extreme market volatility and negative prices. The same applies to the cryptocurrency industry. As one of the most exciting and innovative sectors worldwide, news of the cryptocurrency industry’s longstanding battle with the ongoing bear market is a matter of global interest. Since crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets in the summer, the industry has grappled with the bear market, which has refused to let up. As such, there has been a massive adaptation within the sector, with crypto regulars seeking various unorthodox strategies to stay afloat.
MARKETS
Bitcoin Facing Dearth Of Institutional Interest Despite Discounted Price

The Bitcoin (BTC) market is witnessing a deficiency of institutional investors’ interest of late despite the price slash arising from the drop and several “buy the dip” narratives pumped into the scene. Institutional investors are crucial determinants of market movements; consequently, a decline in their interest indicates...
MARKETS
How NFT-based Big Eyes Coin Compares To Decentraland and Tezos

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale entered its third stage late last week and raised almost $3.5 million. The platform seeks to launch its official NFT platform during this third phase, where crypto users will be able to monetize digital content and trade NFTs on the network. But why NFTs? The most straightforward reason is so the token can sustain itself after launch. For now, we will review the top coins supporting NFTs, namely Decentraland MANA) and Tezos (XTZ), and how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) compares to them.
MARKETS
Ethereum-Based Tiamonds Announces Launch on P2PB2B Exchange

Ethereum-based project Tiamonds is set to launch on the popular digital assets trading platform P2PB2B exchange, the platform announced via a recent press release. Tiamonds is an asset-backed token based on the Ethereum blockchain representing a real-world individual diamond. The project seeks to combine asset tokenization, education and gamification with a deflationary cryptocurrency.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Economy
Society
Crypto
Markets
Ethereum
Solana Strides Ahead of its Peers in Energy Preservation — Report

According to a report published by Solana, the overall carbon footprint has surged by 26% in the last six months. Unsurprisingly, the analysis shows that a single Bitcoin transaction consumes more power than running the Solana network for an hour. Furthermore, the Solana foundation plans to introduce compressed NFTs where NFT sellers mint up to 10 NFTs in a single transaction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bank of England further boosts gilt-buying programme as market turmoil returns

The Bank of England has said it will further bolster its emergency bond-buying plan as it warned the ongoing rout in the gilts market poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The central bank said it will now widen the scope of its UK government bond-buying programme, which was launched in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil, to include purchases of index-linked UK government bonds amid concerns over another “fire sale” of gilts.It comes after the sell-off in government bonds – also known as gilts – resumed on Monday as investor concerns failed to subside despite action by the...
ECONOMY

